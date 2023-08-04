On Friday, Elehuris Montero (.200 batting average in his past 10 games, with two doubles, a home run, two walks and seven RBI) and the Colorado Rockies face the St. Louis Cardinals, whose starting pitcher will be Adam Wainwright. First pitch is at 8:15 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3 with an RBI) against the Padres.

Elehuris Montero Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals

Game Day: Friday, August 4, 2023

Friday, August 4, 2023 Game Time: 8:15 PM ET

Stadium: Busch Stadium

Busch Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Cardinals Starter: Adam Wainwright

TV Channel: BSMW

BSMW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Elehuris Montero At The Plate

Montero has six doubles, a triple, three home runs and five walks while batting .206.

In 43.6% of his games this year (17 of 39), Montero has picked up at least one hit, and in seven of those games (17.9%) he recorded more than one.

In 7.7% of his games this season, he has hit a long ball, and 2.2% of his trips to the dish.

Montero has driven in a run in 13 games this year (33.3%), including four games with more than one RBI (10.3%).

He has scored in 11 of 39 games (28.2%), including multiple runs twice.

Elehuris Montero Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 19 GP 19 .270 AVG .143 .304 OBP .169 .349 SLG .333 5 XBH 5 0 HR 3 8 RBI 9 22/4 K/BB 31/1 0 SB 0

Cardinals Pitching Rankings