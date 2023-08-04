Elias Díaz Player Prop Bets: Rockies vs. Cardinals - August 4
Published: Aug. 4, 2023 at 4:24 AM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
On Friday, Elias Diaz (.405 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 73 points above season-long percentage) and the Colorado Rockies face the St. Louis Cardinals, whose starting pitcher will be Adam Wainwright. First pitch is at 8:15 PM ET.
He racked up three extra-base hits in his previous game (3-for-5 with three doubles) against the Padres.
Elias Díaz Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals
- Game Day: Friday, August 4, 2023
- Game Time: 8:15 PM ET
- Stadium: Busch Stadium
- Cardinals Starter: Adam Wainwright
- TV Channel: BSMW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)
Elias Díaz At The Plate
- Diaz is hitting .275 with 19 doubles, a triple, 10 home runs and 28 walks.
- Among qualified hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 34th, his on-base percentage ranks 64th, and he is 71st in the league in slugging.
- Diaz has picked up a hit in 60 of 93 games this season, with multiple hits 25 times.
- In 10.8% of his games this season, he has hit a home run, and 2.8% of his trips to the plate.
- Diaz has picked up an RBI in 31.2% of his games this season, with two or more RBI in 15.1% of his games. He has also produced three or more runs in four contests.
- He has scored a run in 28 games this season, with multiple runs four times.
Elias Díaz Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|48
|GP
|44
|.301
|AVG
|.248
|.348
|OBP
|.316
|.506
|SLG
|.354
|20
|XBH
|10
|7
|HR
|3
|30
|RBI
|18
|34/14
|K/BB
|42/14
|1
|SB
|0
Cardinals Pitching Rankings
- The 8.1 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Cardinals pitching staff ranks 26th in MLB.
- The Cardinals' 4.50 team ERA ranks 21st across all league pitching staffs.
- Cardinals pitchers combine to allow the fewest home runs in baseball (106 total, one per game).
- Wainwright (3-5) gets the starting nod for the Cardinals in his 14th start of the season. He has a 7.18 ERA in 62 2/3 innings pitched, with 34 strikeouts.
- His most recent time out came on Saturday against the Chicago Cubs, when the righty tossed six innings, surrendering four earned runs while giving up seven hits.
- In 13 games this season, the 41-year-old has a 7.18 ERA and 4.9 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .349 to opposing batters.
