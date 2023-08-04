Ezequiel Tovar, with a slugging percentage of .357 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the Colorado Rockies against the St. Louis Cardinals, with Adam Wainwright on the mound, August 4 at 8:15 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-3) against the Padres.

Ezequiel Tovar Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals

Game Day: Friday, August 4, 2023

Friday, August 4, 2023 Game Time: 8:15 PM ET

8:15 PM ET Stadium: Busch Stadium

Watch this game on Fubo! Cardinals Starter: Adam Wainwright

Adam Wainwright TV Channel: BSMW

BSMW Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +150)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +150) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

Ezequiel Tovar At The Plate

Tovar is batting .255 with 23 doubles, three triples, 10 home runs and 16 walks.

Tovar has had a hit in 71 of 101 games this season (70.3%), including multiple hits 21 times (20.8%).

In 10 games this year, he has gone deep (9.9%, and 2.5% of his trips to the plate).

Tovar has an RBI in 34 of 101 games this season, with multiple RBI in 10 of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

He has scored in 42.6% of his games this season (43 of 101), with two or more runs six times (5.9%).

Ezequiel Tovar Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 54 GP 47 .276 AVG .232 .317 OBP .259 .444 SLG .379 20 XBH 16 5 HR 5 27 RBI 20 51/9 K/BB 58/7 2 SB 3

Cardinals Pitching Rankings