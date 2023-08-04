How to Watch the Rockies vs. Cardinals Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for August 4
Nolan Arenado and the St. Louis Cardinals will meet Ryan McMahon and the Colorado Rockies on Friday at Busch Stadium, at 8:15 PM ET.
Rockies vs. Cardinals Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Friday, August 4, 2023
- Time: 8:15 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSMW
- Location: St. Louis, Missouri
- Venue: Busch Stadium
Rockies Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Rockies' 107 home runs rank 23rd in Major League Baseball.
- Colorado ranks 17th in the majors with a .404 team slugging percentage.
- The Rockies' .252 batting average ranks 14th in the league this season.
- Colorado ranks 22nd in the majors with 467 total runs scored this season.
- The Rockies have an on-base percentage of .313 this season, which ranks 20th in the league.
- The Rockies rank 23rd in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 9.3 whiffs per contest.
- Colorado averages just 8.1 strikeouts per nine innings as a pitching staff, worst in the majors.
- Colorado has pitched to a 5.52 ERA this season, which ranks 29th in baseball.
- Rockies pitchers have a 1.518 WHIP this season, second-worst in the majors.
Rockies Probable Starting Pitcher
- Chris Flexen (0-5) will take the mound for the Rockies, his sixth start of the season.
- The right-hander's last appearance was on Sunday, when he threw 3 2/3 innings against the Oakland Athletics, giving up five earned runs while allowing four hits.
- In five starts this season, Flexen has not yet earned a quality start.
- In five starts, Flexen has pitched through or past the fifth inning two times. He has a season average of 2.5 frames per outing.
- He has five appearances with no earned runs allowed in 18 chances this season.
Rockies Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Rockies Starter
|Opponent Starter
|7/29/2023
|Athletics
|L 11-3
|Home
|Chris Flexen
|Paul Blackburn
|7/30/2023
|Athletics
|W 2-0
|Home
|Ty Blach
|Luis Medina
|7/31/2023
|Padres
|W 4-3
|Home
|Austin Gomber
|Seth Lugo
|8/1/2023
|Padres
|L 8-5
|Home
|Peter Lambert
|Pedro Avila
|8/2/2023
|Padres
|L 11-1
|Home
|Kyle Freeland
|Nick Martínez
|8/4/2023
|Cardinals
|-
|Away
|Chris Flexen
|Adam Wainwright
|8/5/2023
|Cardinals
|-
|Away
|Ty Blach
|Steven Matz
|8/6/2023
|Cardinals
|-
|Away
|Austin Gomber
|Jack Flaherty
|8/7/2023
|Brewers
|-
|Away
|Peter Lambert
|Freddy Peralta
|8/8/2023
|Brewers
|-
|Away
|Kyle Freeland
|Wade Miley
|8/9/2023
|Brewers
|-
|Away
|Chris Flexen
|Adrian Houser
