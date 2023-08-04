Player props are listed for Nolan Arenado and Ryan McMahon, among others, when the St. Louis Cardinals host the Colorado Rockies at Busch Stadium on Friday at 8:15 PM ET.

Rockies vs. Cardinals Game Info

When: Friday, August 4, 2023 at 8:15 PM ET

Friday, August 4, 2023 at 8:15 PM ET Where: Busch Stadium in St. Louis, Missouri

Busch Stadium in St. Louis, Missouri How to Watch on TV: BSMW

MLB Props Today: Colorado Rockies

Ryan McMahon Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -286)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -286) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +165)

McMahon Stats

McMahon has 23 doubles, three triples, 18 home runs, 47 walks and 56 RBI (101 total hits). He has swiped five bases.

He has a slash line of .263/.343/.479 so far this year.

McMahon will look for his sixth straight game with a hit in this matchup. During his last five outings he is hitting .444 with three doubles, two home runs, two walks and eight RBI.

McMahon Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Padres Aug. 2 1-for-3 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Padres Aug. 1 2-for-4 2 1 4 5 0 vs. Padres Jul. 31 2-for-4 1 1 2 6 0 vs. Athletics Jul. 30 2-for-4 0 0 2 3 0 vs. Athletics Jul. 29 1-for-3 1 0 0 2 0

Jurickson Profar Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +190)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +750)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +750) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +190)

Profar Stats

Jurickson Profar has recorded 90 hits with 22 doubles, two triples, seven home runs and 41 walks. He has driven in 36 runs with one stolen base.

He's slashed .245/.325/.372 so far this year.

Profar has picked up a hit in two games in a row. In his last five games he is hitting .333 with two doubles, two walks and two RBI.

Profar Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Padres Aug. 2 1-for-5 0 0 0 2 0 vs. Padres Aug. 1 3-for-5 2 0 0 3 0 vs. Padres Jul. 31 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Athletics Jul. 29 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Athletics Jul. 28 2-for-3 1 0 2 3 0

MLB Props Today: St. Louis Cardinals

Adam Wainwright Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 3.5 (Over Odds: -145)

Wainwright Stats

The Cardinals will send Adam Wainwright (3-5) to the mound for his 14th start this season.

In 13 starts this season, he's earned a quality start in one of them.

Wainwright has pitched five or more innings in two straight games and will look to extend that streak.

He has allowed at least one earned run in every appearance this season.

Wainwright Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB vs. Cubs Jul. 29 6.0 7 4 4 3 3 at Diamondbacks Jul. 24 5.0 4 2 2 3 2 at Marlins Jul. 4 3.1 7 7 4 3 2 vs. Astros Jun. 29 1.2 6 6 6 1 3 vs. Cubs Jun. 24 3.0 11 7 7 0 1

Nolan Arenado Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +175)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +175) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -120)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -120) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +340)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +340) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)

Arenado Stats

Arenado has 21 doubles, two triples, 22 home runs, 30 walks and 78 RBI (112 total hits). He has swiped two bases.

He's slashed .279/.327/.505 so far this season.

Arenado has recorded a base hit in two straight games. In his last five games he is batting .105 with a double, a walk and an RBI.

Arenado Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Twins Aug. 2 1-for-4 1 0 0 2 0 vs. Twins Aug. 1 1-for-4 0 0 1 1 0 vs. Cubs Jul. 30 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Cubs Jul. 29 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Cubs Jul. 28 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0

Paul Goldschmidt Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +180)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +180) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -130)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -130) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140)

Goldschmidt Stats

Paul Goldschmidt has recorded 114 hits with 21 doubles, 18 home runs and 56 walks. He has driven in 56 runs with nine stolen bases.

He has a .275/.362/.455 slash line on the season.

Goldschmidt Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Twins Aug. 3 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Twins Aug. 2 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Twins Aug. 1 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Cubs Jul. 30 1-for-4 0 0 1 1 0 vs. Cubs Jul. 29 1-for-3 0 0 0 1 0

