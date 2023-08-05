Alan Trejo is back in action for the Colorado Rockies versus Steven Matz and the St. Louis CardinalsAugust 5 at 7:15 PM ET.

He is back in action for the first time since July 31, when he went 0-for-1 against the Padres.

Alan Trejo Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals

Game Day: Saturday, August 5, 2023

Game Time: 7:15 PM ET

Stadium: Busch Stadium

Busch Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Cardinals Starter: Steven Matz

TV Channel: BSMW

BSMW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +200)

Alan Trejo At The Plate

Trejo is batting .246 with 10 doubles, a home run and seven walks.

In 48.0% of his 50 games this season, Trejo has picked up at least one hit. He's also had seven multi-hit games.

He has gone deep in only one game this season.

Trejo has driven in a run in 14 games this season (28.0%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.

In 22.0% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had four games with multiple runs (8.0%).

Alan Trejo Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 27 GP 23 .224 AVG .267 .243 OBP .313 .328 SLG .347 5 XBH 6 1 HR 0 11 RBI 6 14/2 K/BB 23/5 1 SB 3

