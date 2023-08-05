The field for the 2023 Wyndham Championship at Sedgefield Country Club in Greensboro, North Carolina features Gary Woodland. The par-70 course spans 7,131 yards and the purse is $7,600,000.00 for the tournament, running from August 3- 6.

Looking to bet on Woodland at the Wyndham Championship this week? Read on for all the stats and odds you need to know before you make your picks.

Gary Woodland Insights

Over his last 18 rounds, Woodland has finished better than par seven times, while also posting 11 rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has carded a top-10 score once in his last 18 rounds.

Woodland has posted a score within three shots of the day's best in three of his last 18 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day five times.

In his past five appearances, Woodland has had an average finish of 41st.

Looking at the past five tournaments he has entered, he made the cut four times.

In his past five appearances, Woodland has posted a score better than average in one of them.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 24 38 -2 282 0 18 0 2 $2.2M

Wyndham Championship Insights and Stats

Woodland did not make the cut in either of his last two trips to this event.

At 7,131 yards, Sedgefield Country Club is set up as a par-70 for this tournament. In the past year, tournaments on the Tour have been played on courses with an average distance of 7,019 yards.

Sedgefield Country Club has seen an average tournament score of -8 recently, which is lower than the Tour scoring average of -5 on all courses in the past year.

Woodland will take to the 7,131-yard course this week at Sedgefield Country Club after having played courses with an average length of 7,356 yards during the past year.

In the past year, the events he has played have had a scoring average of -4 among finishers, higher than the -8 average at this course.

Woodland's Last Time Out

Woodland shot below average over the eight par-3 holes at the 3M Open, with an average of 3.25 strokes to finish in the fifth percentile of the field.

He averaged 4.18 strokes on par-4 holes (of which there were 22) at the 3M Open, which placed him in the 12th percentile of the field.

On the six par-5 holes at the 3M Open, Woodland shot better than 47% of the golfers (averaging 4.50 strokes).

Woodland did not record a birdie on any of the eight par-3s at the 3M Open (the tournament average was 1.9).

On the eight par-3s at the 3M Open, Woodland had two bogeys or worse (more than the tournament average of 1.4).

Woodland's three birdies or better on the 22 par-4s at the 3M Open were less than the tournament average (6.4).

In that most recent competition, Woodland's par-4 performance (on 22 holes) included a bogey or worse six times (worse than the field average, 5.4).

Woodland ended the 3M Open with a birdie or better on three of six par-5s, underperforming the field average, 4.4.

The field at the 3M Open averaged 0.8 bogeys or worse on the six par-5s, but Woodland finished without one.

Wyndham Championship Time and Date Info

Date: August 3- 6, 2023

August 3- 6, 2023 Course: Sedgefield Country Club

Sedgefield Country Club Location: Greensboro, North Carolina

Greensboro, North Carolina Par: 70 / 7,131 yards

70 / 7,131 yards Woodland Odds to Win: +5500

