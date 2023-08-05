Ryan McMahon -- with a slugging percentage of .667 in his past 10 games, including three home runs -- will be in action for the Colorado Rockies against the St. Louis Cardinals, with Steven Matz on the mound, on August 5 at 7:15 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Cardinals.

Ryan McMahon Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals

Game Day: Saturday, August 5, 2023

Saturday, August 5, 2023 Game Time: 7:15 PM ET

7:15 PM ET Stadium: Busch Stadium

Watch this game on Fubo! Cardinals Starter: Steven Matz

Steven Matz TV Channel: BSMW

BSMW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)

Discover More About This Game

Ryan McMahon At The Plate

McMahon has 102 hits and an OBP of .344 to go with a slugging percentage of .479. All three of those stats lead Colorado hitters this season.

Among the qualifying hitters in MLB action, he ranks 61st in batting average, 50th in on-base percentage, and 36th in slugging.

McMahon is batting .421 with two homers during his last games and is on a six-game hitting streak.

McMahon has recorded a hit in 68 of 103 games this season (66.0%), including 28 multi-hit games (27.2%).

He has gone deep in 16.5% of his games in 2023 (17 of 103), and 4.1% of his trips to the dish.

McMahon has had an RBI in 35 games this year (34.0%), including 13 multi-RBI outings (12.6%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in six contests.

He has scored at least once 48 times this year (46.6%), including nine games with multiple runs (8.7%).

Ryan McMahon Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 52 GP 51 .273 AVG .253 .350 OBP .338 .505 SLG .454 25 XBH 20 10 HR 8 36 RBI 21 70/23 K/BB 63/25 2 SB 3

Cardinals Pitching Rankings