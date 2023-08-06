In one of the four exciting matchups on the WNBA schedule today, the Las Vegas Aces and the New York Liberty hit the court at Barclays Center.

Today's WNBA Games

The New York Liberty face the Las Vegas Aces

The Aces go on the road to face the Liberty on Sunday at 3:00 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: ABC

Fubo Game Time: 3:00 PM ET

Records and Stats

NYL Record: 21-6

21-6 LVA Record: 24-2

24-2 NYL Stats: 87.7 PPG (second in WNBA), 81.4 Opp. PPG (fourth)

87.7 PPG (second in WNBA), 81.4 Opp. PPG (fourth) LVA Stats: 94.4 PPG (first in WNBA), 78.9 Opp. PPG (second)

Players to Watch

NYL Key Player: Breanna Stewart (22.7 PPG, 9.3 RPG, 3.6 APG)

Breanna Stewart (22.7 PPG, 9.3 RPG, 3.6 APG) LVA Key Player: A'ja Wilson (20.8 PPG, 9.5 RPG, 2.0 APG)

Vegas Odds and Betting Lines

Spread: -5

-5 LVA Odds to Win: -217

-217 NYL Odds to Win: +173

+173 Total: 176.5 points

The Washington Mystics play the Los Angeles Sparks

The Sparks hope to pick up a road win at the Mystics on Sunday at 3:00 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: NBC Sports Networks

Fubo Game Time: 3:00 PM ET

Records and Stats

WAS Record: 13-13

13-13 LAS Record: 9-18

9-18 WAS Stats: 80.7 PPG (sixth in WNBA), 80.2 Opp. PPG (third)

80.7 PPG (sixth in WNBA), 80.2 Opp. PPG (third) LAS Stats: 78.1 PPG (11th in WNBA), 81.6 Opp. PPG (fifth)

Players to Watch

WAS Key Player: Brittney Sykes (14.3 PPG, 4.9 RPG, 3.7 APG)

Brittney Sykes (14.3 PPG, 4.9 RPG, 3.7 APG) LAS Key Player: Nneka Ogwumike (19.8 PPG, 9.0 RPG, 2.6 APG)

Vegas Odds and Betting Lines

Spread: -3.5

-3.5 WAS Odds to Win: -163

-163 LAS Odds to Win: +135

+135 Total: 156.5 points

The Atlanta Dream host the Indiana Fever

The Fever hope to pick up a road win at the Dream on Sunday at 3:00 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: Bally Sports

Fubo Game Time: 3:00 PM ET

Records and Stats

ATL Record: 14-13

14-13 IND Record: 7-20

7-20 ATL Stats: 83.8 PPG (fifth in WNBA), 85.1 Opp. PPG (11th)

83.8 PPG (fifth in WNBA), 85.1 Opp. PPG (11th) IND Stats: 80.0 PPG (eighth in WNBA), 85.2 Opp. PPG (12th)

Players to Watch

ATL Key Player: Rhyne Howard (17.3 PPG, 4.6 RPG, 3.3 APG)

Rhyne Howard (17.3 PPG, 4.6 RPG, 3.3 APG) IND Key Player: Aliyah Boston (14.3 PPG, 7.9 RPG, 2.3 APG)

Vegas Odds and Betting Lines

Spread: -7.5

-7.5 ATL Odds to Win: -354

-354 IND Odds to Win: +270

+270 Total: 168.5 points

The Dallas Wings face the Chicago Sky

The Sky hit the road the Wings on Sunday at 4:00 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: Bally Sports

Fubo Game Time: 4:00 PM ET

Records and Stats

DAL Record: 15-12

15-12 CHI Record: 11-15

11-15 DAL Stats: 85.9 PPG (third in WNBA), 82.7 Opp. PPG (sixth)

85.9 PPG (third in WNBA), 82.7 Opp. PPG (sixth) CHI Stats: 80.1 PPG (seventh in WNBA), 82.9 Opp. PPG (seventh)

Players to Watch

DAL Key Player: Satou Sabally (17.7 PPG, 9.0 RPG, 3.9 APG)

Satou Sabally (17.7 PPG, 9.0 RPG, 3.9 APG) CHI Key Player: Courtney Williams (10.2 PPG, 6.0 RPG, 6.2 APG)

Vegas Odds and Betting Lines

Spread: -8.5

-8.5 DAL Odds to Win: -446

-446 CHI Odds to Win: +336

+336 Total: 165 points

