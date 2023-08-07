In the 2023 Women's World Cup Round of 16, on August 7 at 6:30 AM ET, Australia will match up with Denmark.

This game will be available on Fox Sports 1.

How to Watch Australia vs. Denmark

  • Game Day: Monday, August 7, 2023
  • Game Time: 6:30 AM ET
  • TV Channel: Fox Sports 1
  • Location: Sydney, Australia
  • Venue: ANZ Stadium

Australia Group Stage Results

Opponent Date Score Home/Away
Ireland July 20 W 1-0 Home
Nigeria July 27 L 3-2 Home
Canada July 31 W 4-0 Away
Denmark August 7 - Home

Australia's Recent Performance

  • In its last match, Australia got a 4-0 win over Canada while taking 10 shots in the victory, equal to the defeated Canada side's total.
  • Through three Women's World Cup matches for Australia, Steph Catley has scored two goals.
  • In three Women's World Cup matches, Caitlin Foord has not scored a goal but has two assists.
  • Hayley Raso has scored two goals for Australia in Women's World Cup matches.

Australia's 2023 Women's World Cup Roster

  • Lydia Williams #1
  • Courtney Nevin #2
  • Aivi Luik #3
  • Clare Polkinghorne #4
  • Cortnee Vine #5
  • Clare Wheeler #6
  • Steph Catley #7
  • Alexandra Chidiac #8
  • Caitlin Foord #9
  • Emily van Egmond #10
  • Mary Fowler #11
  • Teagan Micah #12
  • Tameka Yallop #13
  • Alanna Kennedy #14
  • Clare Hunt #15
  • Hayley Raso #16
  • Kyah Simon #17
  • Mackenzie Arnold #18
  • Katrina Gorry #19
  • Sam Kerr #20
  • Ellie Carpenter #21
  • Charlotte Grant #22
  • Kyra Cooney-Cross #23

Denmark Group Stage Schedule

Opponent Date Score Home/Away
China July 22 W 1-0 Home
England July 28 L 1-0 Away
Haiti August 1 W 2-0 Away
Australia August 7 - Away

Denmark's Recent Performance

  • In its last action on August 1, Denmark knocked off Haiti 2-0. Denmark outshot Haiti nine to seven.
  • Pernille Harder has one goal and one assist so far for Denmark in Women's World Cup (three matches).
  • Sanne Troelsgaard Nielsen has one goal for Denmark in Women's World Cup.
  • In three Women's World Cup matches, Mille Gejl Jensen has not scored a goal, but she does have one assist.

Denmark's 2023 Women's World Cup Roster

  • Lene Christensen #1
  • Josefine Hasbo #2
  • Stine Ballisager Pedersen #3
  • Rikke Sevecke #4
  • Simone Boye Sorensen #5
  • Karen Holmgaard #6
  • Sanne Troelsgaard Nielsen #7
  • Emma Snerle #8
  • Amalie Vangsgaard #9
  • Pernille Harder #10
  • Katrine Veje #11
  • Kathrine Kuhl #12
  • Sara Gedsted Thrige Andersen #13
  • Nicoline Sorensen #14
  • Frederikke Thogersen #15
  • Kathrine Larsen #16
  • Rikke Madsen #17
  • Luna Gewitz #18
  • Janni Thomsen #19
  • Signe Bruun #20
  • Mille Gejl Jensen #21
  • Maja Bay Ostergaard #22
  • Sofie Svava #23

