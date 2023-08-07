Brendan Rodgers Player Prop Bets: Rockies vs. Brewers - August 7
Published: Aug. 7, 2023 at 4:24 AM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
After going 2-for-4 in his most recent game, Brendan Rodgers and the Colorado Rockies face the Milwaukee Brewers (who will start Freddy Peralta) at 8:10 PM ET on Monday.
He strung together two hits (going 2-for-4) in his most recent appearance against the Cardinals.
Brendan Rodgers Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers
- Game Day: Monday, August 7, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: American Family Field
- Brewers Starter: Freddy Peralta
- TV Channel: BSWI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +190)
Discover More About This Game
Brendan Rodgers At The Plate (2022)
- Rodgers had a .408 slugging percentage while batting .266.
- Among the qualifying hitters in MLB last season, he ranked 47th in batting average, 65th in on-base percentage, and 80th in slugging.
- Rodgers reached base via a hit in 90 of 136 games last season (66.2%), including multiple hits in 25.7% of those games (35 of them).
- He hit a long ball in 8.1% of his games last year (11 of 136), and 2.2% of his trips to the plate.
- Rodgers picked up an RBI in 26.5% of his 136 games last year, with more than one RBI in 9.6% of those contests (13). He drove in three or more runs in nine games.
- In 41.2% of his 136 games last season, he scored a run (56 times). He had 13 games with multiple runs in 2022 (9.6%).
Brendan Rodgers Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|68
|GP
|68
|.313
|AVG
|.218
|.377
|OBP
|.271
|.498
|SLG
|.317
|29
|XBH
|17
|10
|HR
|3
|46
|RBI
|17
|60/28
|K/BB
|41/18
|0
|SB
|0
Brewers Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The Brewers pitching staff ranked third in MLB last season with a collective 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Brewers had a 3.85 team ERA that ranked 12th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Brewers pitchers combined to surrender 190 total home runs at a rate of 1.2 per game (25th in the league).
- Peralta makes the start for the Brewers, his 22nd of the season. He is 7-8 with a 4.38 ERA and 138 strikeouts through 115 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent outing on Tuesday against the Washington Nationals, the righty tossed six innings, allowing three earned runs while surrendering six hits.
- The 27-year-old's 4.38 ERA ranks 47th, 1.243 WHIP ranks 33rd, and 10.8 K/9 ranks seventh among qualifying pitchers this season.
