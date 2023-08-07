Elias Díaz Player Prop Bets: Rockies vs. Brewers - August 7
Published: Aug. 7, 2023 at 4:25 AM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
After hitting .293 with four doubles, four walks and four RBI in his past 10 games, Elias Diaz and the Colorado Rockies face the Milwaukee Brewers (who will start Freddy Peralta) at 8:10 PM ET on Monday.
He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-4) against the Cardinals.
Elias Díaz Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers
- Game Day: Monday, August 7, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: American Family Field
- Brewers Starter: Freddy Peralta
- TV Channel: BSWI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +240)
Explore More About This Game
Elias Díaz At The Plate
- Diaz is batting .274 with 19 doubles, a triple, 10 home runs and 28 walks.
- He ranks 40th in batting average, 76th in on base percentage, and 85th in slugging among qualifying hitters in baseball.
- Diaz has gotten a hit in 62 of 96 games this year (64.6%), including 26 multi-hit games (27.1%).
- He has homered in 10.4% of his games in 2023 (10 of 96), and 2.7% of his trips to the dish.
- Diaz has picked up an RBI in 31.3% of his games this year, with two or more RBI in 15.6% of his games. He has also driven in three or more runs in four contests.
- In 29.2% of his games this year (28 of 96), he has scored, and in four of those games (4.2%) he has scored more than once.
Elias Díaz Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|48
|GP
|47
|.301
|AVG
|.247
|.348
|OBP
|.311
|.506
|SLG
|.345
|20
|XBH
|10
|7
|HR
|3
|30
|RBI
|20
|34/14
|K/BB
|46/14
|1
|SB
|0
Brewers Pitching Rankings
- The 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Brewers pitching staff ranks 16th in MLB.
- The Brewers have a 4.05 team ERA that ranks 13th among all league pitching staffs.
- Brewers pitchers combine to rank 23rd in baseball in home runs given up (143 total, 1.3 per game).
- Peralta makes the start for the Brewers, his 22nd of the season. He is 7-8 with a 4.38 ERA and 138 strikeouts in 115 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent time out on Tuesday against the Washington Nationals, the right-hander went six innings, allowing three earned runs while surrendering six hits.
- The 27-year-old ranks 47th in ERA (4.38), 33rd in WHIP (1.243), and seventh in K/9 (10.8) among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season.
