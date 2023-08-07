Ezequiel Tovar Player Prop Bets: Rockies vs. Brewers - August 7
Published: Aug. 7, 2023 at 4:25 AM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
On Monday, Ezequiel Tovar (.211 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with zero home runs) and the Colorado Rockies play the Milwaukee Brewers, whose starting pitcher will be Freddy Peralta. First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3 with an RBI) against the Cardinals.
Ezequiel Tovar Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers
- Game Day: Monday, August 7, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: American Family Field
- Brewers Starter: Freddy Peralta
- TV Channel: BSWI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +280)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)
Ezequiel Tovar At The Plate
- Tovar is hitting .253 with 24 doubles, three triples, 10 home runs and 16 walks.
- In 69.2% of his games this season (72 of 104), Tovar has picked up at least one hit, and in 22 of those games (21.2%) he recorded at least two.
- In 10 games this year, he has hit a home run (9.6%, and 2.5% of his trips to the plate).
- In 36 games this season (34.6%), Tovar has picked up an RBI, and in 10 of those games (9.6%) he had more than one. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- He has scored in 42.3% of his games this year, with more than one run scored in 5.8%.
Ezequiel Tovar Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|54
|GP
|50
|.276
|AVG
|.229
|.317
|OBP
|.253
|.444
|SLG
|.372
|20
|XBH
|17
|5
|HR
|5
|27
|RBI
|22
|51/9
|K/BB
|60/7
|2
|SB
|3
Brewers Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Brewers has a collective 8.6 K/9, which ranks 16th in MLB.
- The Brewers' 4.05 team ERA ranks 13th among all league pitching staffs.
- Brewers pitchers combine to surrender 143 total home runs at a clip of 1.3 per game (to rank 23rd in the league).
- Peralta gets the start for the Brewers, his 22nd of the season. He is 7-8 with a 4.38 ERA and 138 strikeouts through 115 2/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent time out was on Tuesday against the Washington Nationals, when the righty tossed six innings, surrendering three earned runs while allowing six hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 27-year-old's 4.38 ERA ranks 47th, 1.243 WHIP ranks 33rd, and 10.8 K/9 ranks seventh.
