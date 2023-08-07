Rockies vs. Brewers Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - August 7
Monday's contest between the Milwaukee Brewers (60-53) and Colorado Rockies (44-67) squaring off at American Family Field has a projected final score of 5-4 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of the Brewers, who is listed as a slight favorite by our model. The game will start at 8:10 PM ET on August 7.
This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Brewers will send Freddy Peralta (7-8) to the mound, while Peter Lambert (2-2) will take the ball for the Rockies.
Rockies vs. Brewers Game Info & Odds
- When: Monday, August 7, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET
- Where: American Family Field in Milwaukee, Wisconsin
- How to Watch on TV: BSWI
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Rockies vs. Brewers Score Prediction
Our prediction for this game is Brewers 5, Rockies 4.
Total Prediction for Rockies vs. Brewers
- Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs
New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users when they use promo code "GNPLAY"! Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers. to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.
Discover More About This Game
|Rockies Injury Report
|Brewers vs Rockies Betting Trends & Stats
|Brewers vs Rockies Player Props
|Brewers vs Rockies Pitching Matchup
|How to Watch Brewers vs Rockies
|Brewers vs Rockies Odds
Rockies Performance Insights
- The Rockies have played as the underdog in seven of their past 10 games and have gone 3-4 in those contests.
- In its previous 10 games with a total, Colorado and its opponents have combined to exceed the over/under on four occasions.
- The Rockies have a 1-1-0 record against the spread over their past 10 contests (oddsmakers set runlines in two of those games).
- The Rockies have come away with 40 wins in the 96 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.
- Colorado has yet to win this season when listed as an underdog of +195 or worse on the moneyline this season.
- The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Rockies have a 33.9% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.
- Colorado scores the 22nd-most runs in baseball (479 total, 4.3 per game).
- The Rockies have the 29th-ranked ERA (5.47) in the majors this season.
Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Rockies Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|August 1
|Padres
|L 8-5
|Peter Lambert vs Pedro Avila
|August 2
|Padres
|L 11-1
|Kyle Freeland vs Nick Martínez
|August 4
|@ Cardinals
|W 9-4
|Chris Flexen vs Adam Wainwright
|August 5
|@ Cardinals
|L 6-2
|Ty Blach vs Steven Matz
|August 6
|@ Cardinals
|W 1-0
|Austin Gomber vs Zack Thompson
|August 7
|@ Brewers
|-
|Peter Lambert vs Freddy Peralta
|August 8
|@ Brewers
|-
|Kyle Freeland vs Wade Miley
|August 9
|@ Brewers
|-
|Chris Flexen vs Adrian Houser
|August 10
|@ Dodgers
|-
|Ty Blach vs Emmet Sheehan
|August 11
|@ Dodgers
|-
|Austin Gomber vs Lance Lynn
|August 12
|@ Dodgers
|-
|Peter Lambert vs Tony Gonsolin
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.