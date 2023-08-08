Brendan Rodgers Player Prop Bets: Rockies vs. Brewers - August 8
Published: Aug. 8, 2023 at 6:30 AM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
After going 0-for-3 in his last game, Brendan Rodgers and the Colorado Rockies face the Milwaukee Brewers (who will hand the ball to Wade Miley) at 8:10 PM ET on Tuesday.
He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-3) against the Brewers.
Brendan Rodgers Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers
- Game Day: Tuesday, August 8, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: American Family Field
- Brewers Starter: Wade Miley
- TV Channel: BSWI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)
Discover More About This Game
Brendan Rodgers At The Plate
- Rodgers is hitting .208 with a walk.
- Rodgers has had a base hit in four of six games this season, and multiple hits once.
- He has not hit a long ball in his six games this season.
- Rodgers has driven in a run twice this year, but just one in each of those games.
- He has not scored a run this season.
Brendan Rodgers Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|3
|GP
|3
|.154
|AVG
|.273
|.154
|OBP
|.333
|.154
|SLG
|.273
|0
|XBH
|0
|0
|HR
|0
|1
|RBI
|1
|6/0
|K/BB
|1/1
|0
|SB
|0
Brewers Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Brewers has a collective 8.7 K/9, which ranks 15th in the league.
- The Brewers' 4.02 team ERA ranks 11th among all league pitching staffs.
- Brewers pitchers combine to surrender 144 total home runs at a clip of 1.3 per game (to rank 24th in the league).
- Miley makes the start for the Brewers, his 15th of the season. He is 6-2 with a 3.01 ERA and 51 strikeouts through 71 2/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent time out came on Wednesday against the Washington Nationals, when the left-hander tossed four innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing three hits.
- The 36-year-old has put up an ERA of 3.01, with 6.4 strikeouts per nine innings, in 14 games this season. Opposing hitters have a .233 batting average against him.
