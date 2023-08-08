Jurickson Profar Player Prop Bets: Rockies vs. Brewers - August 8
Jurickson Profar -- with a slugging percentage of .310 in his past 10 games (including zero homers) -- will be in action for the Colorado Rockies versus the Milwaukee Brewers, with Wade Miley on the mound, on August 8 at 8:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-4) against the Brewers.
Jurickson Profar Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers
- Game Day: Tuesday, August 8, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: American Family Field
- Brewers Starter: Wade Miley
- TV Channel: BSWI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)
Jurickson Profar At The Plate
- Profar is batting .242 with 23 doubles, two triples, seven home runs and 43 walks.
- Profar has gotten a hit in 62 of 96 games this season (64.6%), with multiple hits on 24 occasions (25.0%).
- He has hit a home run in six games this year (6.3%), homering in 1.6% of his trips to the plate.
- Profar has driven home a run in 25 games this season (26.0%), including more than one RBI in 10.4% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on two occasions..
- He has scored in 41.7% of his games this year (40 of 96), with two or more runs six times (6.3%).
Jurickson Profar Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|49
|GP
|46
|.281
|AVG
|.202
|.364
|OBP
|.283
|.432
|SLG
|.303
|21
|XBH
|11
|3
|HR
|4
|21
|RBI
|16
|32/22
|K/BB
|45/21
|1
|SB
|0
Brewers Pitching Rankings
- The Brewers pitching staff is 15th in MLB with a collective 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Brewers have a 4.02 team ERA that ranks 11th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Brewers pitchers combine to surrender 144 total home runs at a clip of 1.3 per game (to rank 24th in baseball).
- Miley (6-2 with a 3.01 ERA and 51 strikeouts in 71 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Brewers, his 15th of the season.
- The lefty's last time out was on Wednesday against the Washington Nationals, when he went four innings, surrendering one earned run while giving up three hits.
- In 14 games this season, the 36-year-old has put up a 3.01 ERA and 6.4 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .233 to opposing batters.
