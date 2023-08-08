After hitting .167 with a home run, a walk and three RBI in his past 10 games, Mike Toglia and the Colorado Rockies face the Milwaukee Brewers (who will start Wade Miley) at 8:10 PM ET on Tuesday.

In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Brewers.

Mike Toglia Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers

  • Game Day: Tuesday, August 8, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: American Family Field
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Brewers Starter: Wade Miley
  • TV Channel: BSWI
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -125)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +185)

Mike Toglia At The Plate

  • Toglia is batting .181 with two doubles, two home runs and five walks.
  • This year, Toglia has totaled at least one hit in 13 of 25 games (52.0%), and had multiple hits twice.
  • He has hit a home run in two of 25 games played this season, and in 2.2% of his plate appearances.
  • Toglia has driven in a run in six games this year (24.0%), but has had no multiple-RBI games.
  • In 10 of 25 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Mike Toglia Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
14 GP 11
.200 AVG .158
.265 OBP .200
.267 SLG .289
1 XBH 3
1 HR 1
3 RBI 3
16/4 K/BB 16/1
0 SB 0

Brewers Pitching Rankings

  • The Brewers pitching staff ranks 15th in the league with a collective 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Brewers' 4.02 team ERA ranks 11th across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • The Brewers rank 24th in baseball in home runs allowed (144 total, 1.3 per game).
  • Miley makes the start for the Brewers, his 15th of the season. He is 6-2 with a 3.01 ERA and 51 strikeouts through 71 2/3 innings pitched.
  • In his last time out on Wednesday, the left-hander tossed four innings against the Washington Nationals, giving up one earned run while surrendering three hits.
  • In 14 games this season, the 36-year-old has amassed a 3.01 ERA and 6.4 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .233 to opposing batters.
