On Tuesday, Nolan Jones (.313 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with no home runs) and the Colorado Rockies face the Milwaukee Brewers, whose starting pitcher will be Wade Miley. First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Brewers.

Nolan Jones Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers

Game Day: Tuesday, August 8, 2023

8:10 PM ET Stadium: American Family Field

Wade Miley TV Channel: BSWI

BSWI Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)

Nolan Jones At The Plate

Jones has 10 doubles, nine home runs and 24 walks while hitting .270.

Jones has gotten a hit in 32 of 55 games this year (58.2%), including 13 multi-hit games (23.6%).

He has hit a long ball in nine games this year (16.4%), homering in 4.3% of his trips to the plate.

In 27.3% of his games this year, Jones has tallied at least one RBI. In eight of those games (14.5%) he recorded more than one RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in 36.4% of his games this season, with two or more runs scored in 7.3%.

Nolan Jones Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 25 GP 29 .250 AVG .287 .337 OBP .374 .452 SLG .485 7 XBH 12 5 HR 4 11 RBI 14 25/11 K/BB 45/13 5 SB 2

Brewers Pitching Rankings