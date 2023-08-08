Nolan Jones Player Prop Bets: Rockies vs. Brewers - August 8
Published: Aug. 8, 2023 at 6:29 AM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
On Tuesday, Nolan Jones (.313 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with no home runs) and the Colorado Rockies face the Milwaukee Brewers, whose starting pitcher will be Wade Miley. First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Brewers.
Nolan Jones Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers
- Game Day: Tuesday, August 8, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: American Family Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Brewers Starter: Wade Miley
- TV Channel: BSWI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)
Looking to place a prop bet on Nolan Jones? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
Nolan Jones At The Plate
- Jones has 10 doubles, nine home runs and 24 walks while hitting .270.
- Jones has gotten a hit in 32 of 55 games this year (58.2%), including 13 multi-hit games (23.6%).
- He has hit a long ball in nine games this year (16.4%), homering in 4.3% of his trips to the plate.
- In 27.3% of his games this year, Jones has tallied at least one RBI. In eight of those games (14.5%) he recorded more than one RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 36.4% of his games this season, with two or more runs scored in 7.3%.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Nolan Jones Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|25
|GP
|29
|.250
|AVG
|.287
|.337
|OBP
|.374
|.452
|SLG
|.485
|7
|XBH
|12
|5
|HR
|4
|11
|RBI
|14
|25/11
|K/BB
|45/13
|5
|SB
|2
Brewers Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Brewers has a collective 8.7 K/9, which ranks 15th in the league.
- The Brewers have the 11th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.02).
- Brewers pitchers combine to give up 144 total home runs at a rate of 1.3 per game (to rank 24th in baseball).
- Miley makes the start for the Brewers, his 15th of the season. He is 6-2 with a 3.01 ERA and 51 strikeouts in 71 2/3 innings pitched.
- The left-hander last pitched on Wednesday against the Washington Nationals, when he threw four innings, allowing one earned run while giving up three hits.
- In 14 games this season, the 36-year-old has an ERA of 3.01, with 6.4 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .233 against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.