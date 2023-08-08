Ryan McMahon Player Prop Bets: Rockies vs. Brewers - August 8
Published: Aug. 8, 2023 at 6:29 AM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Ryan McMahon -- with a slugging percentage of .639 in his past 10 games, including three home runs -- will be in action for the Colorado Rockies against the Milwaukee Brewers, with Wade Miley on the hill, on August 8 at 8:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-3) against the Brewers.
Ryan McMahon Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers
- Game Day: Tuesday, August 8, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: American Family Field
- Brewers Starter: Wade Miley
- TV Channel: BSWI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)
Ryan McMahon At The Plate
- McMahon leads Colorado with 103 hits and an OBP of .340, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .477.
- Among qualifying hitters in MLB, he ranks 72nd in batting average, 53rd in on-base percentage, and 34th in slugging.
- McMahon has reached base via a hit in 69 games this year (of 106 played), and had multiple hits in 28 of those games.
- Looking at the 106 games he has played this year, he's homered in 18 of them (17.0%), and in 4.2% of his trips to the plate.
- McMahon has driven in a run in 36 games this season (34.0%), including 13 games with more than one RBI (12.3%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in six contests.
- In 49 of 106 games this season, he has scored, and nine of those games included multiple runs.
Ryan McMahon Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|52
|GP
|54
|.273
|AVG
|.245
|.350
|OBP
|.330
|.505
|SLG
|.451
|25
|XBH
|21
|10
|HR
|9
|36
|RBI
|22
|70/23
|K/BB
|66/26
|2
|SB
|3
Brewers Pitching Rankings
- The Brewers pitching staff is 15th in the league with a collective 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Brewers have the 11th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.02).
- The Brewers rank 24th in baseball in home runs given up (144 total, 1.3 per game).
- Miley (6-2) gets the starting nod for the Brewers in his 15th start of the season. He has a 3.01 ERA in 71 2/3 innings pitched, with 51 strikeouts.
- The left-hander last pitched on Wednesday against the Washington Nationals, when he tossed four innings, allowing one earned run while giving up three hits.
- The 36-year-old has put together a 3.01 ERA and 6.4 strikeouts per nine innings in 14 games this season, while allowing a batting average of .233 to opposing hitters.
