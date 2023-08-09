Chiefs Odds to Make Playoffs and Win Super Bowl
The Kansas City Chiefs at the moment have the best odds in the entire NFL to win the Super Bowl at +600.
Chiefs Super Bowl Odds
- Odds to Win the AFC West: -165
- Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +600
Kansas City Betting Insights
- Kansas City went 7-10-0 ATS last season.
- Last season, the combined scoring went over the point total eight times in Chiefs games.
- Kansas City ranked 11th in total defense last year (328.2 yards allowed per game), but it played really well on offense, ranking best in the with 413.6 total yards per game.
- At home last season, the Chiefs were 7-1. On the road, they were 7-2.
- Kansas City won one game as an underdog (1-1) a year ago, and went 13-2 as the favored team.
Chiefs Impact Players
- Patrick Mahomes II passed for 5,250 yards (308.8 per game), completing 67.1% of his throws, with 41 touchdowns and 12 interceptions in 17 games last year.
- On the ground, Mahomes scored four touchdowns and accumulated 358 yards.
- Travis Kelce had 110 receptions for 1,338 yards (78.7 per game) and 12 touchdowns in 17 games.
- In 17 games a season ago, Jerick McKinnon rushed for 291 yards (17.1 per game) and one TD.
- Isiah Pacheco ran for 830 yards (48.8 per game) and five touchdowns in 17 games.
- In 17 games last year, Nick Bolton recorded 2.0 sacks to go with 9.0 TFL, 180 tackles, and two interceptions.
2023-24 Chiefs NFL Schedule
|Week
|Date
|Opponent
|Result
|Opp. Super Bowl Odds
|1
|September 7
|Lions
|-
|+2200
|2
|September 17
|@ Jaguars
|-
|+3000
|3
|September 24
|Bears
|-
|+6000
|4
|October 1
|@ Jets
|-
|+1700
|5
|October 8
|@ Vikings
|-
|+4000
|6
|October 12
|Broncos
|-
|+5000
|7
|October 22
|Chargers
|-
|+2500
|8
|October 29
|@ Broncos
|-
|+5000
|9
|November 5
|Dolphins
|-
|+2500
|11
|November 20
|Eagles
|-
|+800
|12
|November 26
|@ Raiders
|-
|+8000
|13
|December 3
|@ Packers
|-
|+6600
|14
|December 10
|Bills
|-
|+1000
|15
|December 18
|@ Patriots
|-
|+6600
|16
|December 25
|Raiders
|-
|+8000
|17
|December 31
|Bengals
|-
|+1100
|18
|January 7
|@ Chargers
|-
|+2500
