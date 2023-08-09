On Wednesday, Elias Diaz (.513 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including one home run) and the Colorado Rockies play the Milwaukee Brewers, whose starting pitcher will be Adrian Houser. First pitch is at 2:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he notched a home run while going 1-for-3 against the Brewers.

Elias Díaz Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers

Game Day: Wednesday, August 9, 2023

Wednesday, August 9, 2023 Game Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET Stadium: American Family Field

American Family Field

Brewers Starter: Adrian Houser

Adrian Houser TV Channel: BSWI

BSWI Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Elias Díaz At The Plate

Diaz is hitting .272 with 19 doubles, a triple, 11 home runs and 29 walks.

Among qualified hitters in MLB play, he ranks 44th in batting average, 78th in on-base percentage, and 82nd in slugging.

In 63 of 98 games this year (64.3%) Diaz has had a hit, and in 26 of those games he had more than one (26.5%).

He has hit a home run in 11 games this year (11.2%), homering in 2.9% of his chances at the plate.

Diaz has driven home a run in 31 games this year (31.6%), including more than one RBI in 15.3% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on four occasions..

He has scored in 29 games this year (29.6%), including four multi-run games (4.1%).

Elias Díaz Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 48 GP 49 .301 AVG .244 .348 OBP .310 .506 SLG .356 20 XBH 11 7 HR 4 30 RBI 21 34/14 K/BB 48/15 1 SB 0

