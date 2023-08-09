The Colorado Rockies and Nolan Jones, who went 2-for-4 with two home runs and three RBI last time in action, battle Adrian Houser and the Milwaukee Brewers at American Family Field, Wednesday at 2:10 PM ET.

Nolan Jones Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers

Game Day: Wednesday, August 9, 2023

Wednesday, August 9, 2023 Game Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET Stadium: American Family Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Brewers Starter: Adrian Houser

Adrian Houser TV Channel: BSWI

BSWI Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +340)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +340) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Nolan Jones At The Plate

Jones is batting .275 with 10 doubles, 11 home runs and 24 walks.

Jones has had a hit in 33 of 56 games this season (58.9%), including multiple hits 14 times (25.0%).

He has homered in 17.9% of his games in 2023, and 5.1% of his trips to the dish.

Jones has picked up an RBI in 16 games this season (28.6%), with more than one RBI in nine of them (16.1%).

In 21 of 56 games this season, he has scored, and five of those games included multiple runs.

Nolan Jones Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 25 GP 30 .250 AVG .295 .337 OBP .375 .452 SLG .543 7 XBH 14 5 HR 6 11 RBI 17 25/11 K/BB 45/13 5 SB 2

Brewers Pitching Rankings