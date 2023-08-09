In the series rubber match on Wednesday, August 9, Christian Yelich and the Milwaukee Brewers (61-54) square off against Ryan McMahon and the Colorado Rockies (45-68). The first pitch will be thrown at 2:10 PM ET at American Family Field.

The Rockies are +185 moneyline underdogs in this matchup with the Brewers (-225). The over/under for the contest has been set at 9.5 runs.

Rockies vs. Brewers Time and TV Channel

Date: Wednesday, August 9, 2023

Wednesday, August 9, 2023 Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET TV: BSWI

BSWI Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Milwaukee, Wisconsin Venue: American Family Field

American Family Field Probable Pitchers: Adrian Houser - MIL (4-3, 4.19 ERA) vs Chris Flexen - COL (1-5, 7.82 ERA)

Rockies vs. Brewers Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup listed at multiple sportsbooks.

Explore More About This Game

Rockies vs. Brewers Betting Trends and Insights

The Brewers have been favorites in 58 games this season and won 33 (56.9%) of those contests.

When playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -225 or shorter, the Brewers have gone 4-2 (66.7%).

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Milwaukee has a 69.2% chance to win.

The Brewers were favored on the moneyline in nine of their last 10 games, and they went 4-5 in those matchups.

In its last 10 matchups, Milwaukee and its opponents combined to hit the over six times (all 10 of the games had set totals).

The Rockies have been victorious in 41, or 41.8%, of the 98 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

The Rockies have a mark of 1-15 in contests where bookmakers favor them by +185 or worse on the moneyline.

In eight games as underdogs over the last 10 matchups, the Rockies have a record of 4-4.

When it comes to hitting the over, Colorado and its opponents are 5-5-0 in the last 10 games with a total.

Rockies vs. Brewers Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Ezequiel Tovar 1.5 (+165) 1.5 (+105) 0.5 (+550) 0.5 (+190) Brendan Rodgers 1.5 (+170) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+675) 0.5 (+160) Nolan Jones 0.5 (-189) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+340) 0.5 (+160) Elias Díaz 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+475) 0.5 (+155) Ryan McMahon 0.5 (-227) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+333) 0.5 (+155)

Rockies Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL West Rank Win World Series +100000 24th 5th Win NL West +100000 - 5th

