Player prop betting options for Christian Yelich, Ryan McMahon and others are available in the Milwaukee Brewers-Colorado Rockies matchup at American Family Field on Wednesday, starting at 2:10 PM ET.

Rockies vs. Brewers Game Info

When: Wednesday, August 9, 2023 at 2:10 PM ET

Where: American Family Field in Milwaukee, Wisconsin

American Family Field in Milwaukee, Wisconsin How to Watch on TV: BSWI

MLB Props Today: Colorado Rockies

Ryan McMahon Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +350)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +350) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +155)

McMahon Stats

McMahon has 103 hits with 24 doubles, three triples, 19 home runs, 50 walks and 59 RBI. He's also stolen five bases.

He has a slash line of .256/.338/.473 on the season.

McMahon Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Brewers Aug. 8 0-for-4 0 0 1 0 0 at Brewers Aug. 7 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 at Cardinals Aug. 6 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 at Cardinals Aug. 5 1-for-4 1 1 1 4 0 at Cardinals Aug. 4 1-for-4 2 0 1 2 0

Jurickson Profar Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -238)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -238) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +210)

Profar Stats

Jurickson Profar has 23 doubles, two triples, seven home runs, 43 walks and 37 RBI (92 total hits). He has stolen one base.

He's slashing .240/.323/.366 on the year.

Profar Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Brewers Aug. 8 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 at Brewers Aug. 7 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Cardinals Aug. 5 1-for-4 0 0 0 2 0 at Cardinals Aug. 4 1-for-4 2 0 1 1 0 vs. Padres Aug. 2 1-for-5 0 0 0 2 0

MLB Props Today: Milwaukee Brewers

Adrian Houser Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 4.5 (Over Odds: -164)

Houser Stats

The Brewers' Adrian Houser (4-3) will make his 14th start of the season.

In 13 starts this season, he's earned five quality starts.

Houser has eight starts of five or more innings this season in 13 chances. He averages 4.9 innings per outing.

He has three appearances this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his 15 chances this season.

Houser Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB vs. Pirates Aug. 3 6.0 4 1 1 5 2 at Braves Jul. 28 4.0 8 6 6 3 2 vs. Braves Jul. 22 6.0 6 3 3 10 2 at Reds Jul. 16 5.2 6 3 3 5 2 vs. Cubs Jul. 5 5.0 6 1 1 4 3

Christian Yelich Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +165)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +165) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -164)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -164) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +400)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145)

Yelich Stats

Yelich has put up 123 hits with 27 doubles, two triples, 16 home runs and 55 walks. He has driven in 64 runs with 23 stolen bases.

He's slashed .289/.374/.474 on the year.

Yelich will look for his third straight game with a hit in this matchup. In his last five games he is hitting .250 with a double, four walks and an RBI.

Yelich Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Rockies Aug. 8 1-for-5 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Rockies Aug. 7 2-for-3 3 0 0 2 0 vs. Pirates Aug. 6 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Pirates Aug. 5 0-for-4 0 0 1 0 1 vs. Pirates Aug. 4 2-for-4 1 0 0 3 0

Carlos Santana Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -222)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -222) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +390)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +390) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140)

Santana Stats

Carlos Santana has 88 hits with 25 doubles, 14 home runs, 47 walks and 56 RBI. He's also stolen six bases.

He has a .227/.309/.401 slash line on the season.

Santana Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Rockies Aug. 7 0-for-5 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Pirates Aug. 6 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Pirates Aug. 5 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Pirates Aug. 4 2-for-5 1 1 2 5 0 vs. Pirates Aug. 3 1-for-5 1 0 0 1 0

