After hitting .222 with four doubles, a home run, five walks and four RBI in his past 10 games, Ezequiel Tovar and the Colorado Rockies take on the Los Angeles Dodgers (who will hand the ball to Clayton Kershaw) at 10:10 PM ET on Thursday.

He had two hits (going 2-for-5 with a double) in his most recent game against the Brewers.

Ezequiel Tovar Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers

Game Day: Thursday, August 10, 2023

Game Time: 10:10 PM ET

Stadium: Dodger Stadium

Dodgers Starter: Clayton Kershaw

TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +300)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +300) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +200)

Discover More About This Game

Ezequiel Tovar At The Plate

Tovar is batting .256 with 26 doubles, three triples, 11 home runs and 18 walks.

Tovar has gotten at least one hit in 70.1% of his games this year (75 of 107), with more than one hit 23 times (21.5%).

He has gone deep in 11 games this year (10.3%), leaving the park in 2.6% of his trips to the dish.

In 35.5% of his games this year, Tovar has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 9.3% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

He has scored in 43.0% of his games this year, with two or more runs scored in 5.6%.

Ezequiel Tovar Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 54 GP 53 .276 AVG .236 .317 OBP .265 .444 SLG .397 20 XBH 20 5 HR 6 27 RBI 24 51/9 K/BB 63/9 2 SB 4

Dodgers Pitching Rankings