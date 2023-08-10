The Colorado Rockies, including Jurickson Profar (batting .268 in his past 10 games, with three doubles, a home run, four walks and five RBI), battle starting pitcher Clayton Kershaw and the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium, Thursday at 10:10 PM ET.

He hit a home run while going 2-for-5 in his last game against the Brewers.

Jurickson Profar Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers

Game Day: Thursday, August 10, 2023

Thursday, August 10, 2023 Game Time: 10:10 PM ET

10:10 PM ET Stadium: Dodger Stadium

Watch this game on Fubo! Dodgers Starter: Clayton Kershaw

Clayton Kershaw TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +333)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +333) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)

Jurickson Profar At The Plate

Profar is hitting .242 with 23 doubles, two triples, eight home runs and 43 walks.

Profar has gotten at least one hit in 64.3% of his games this year (63 of 98), with multiple hits 25 times (25.5%).

He has homered in 7.1% of his games in 2023 (seven of 98), and 1.8% of his trips to the dish.

Profar has driven home a run in 26 games this year (26.5%), including more than one RBI in 11.2% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on two occasions..

He has scored in 41 games this year (41.8%), including seven multi-run games (7.1%).

Jurickson Profar Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 49 GP 48 .281 AVG .204 .364 OBP .285 .432 SLG .316 21 XBH 12 3 HR 5 21 RBI 18 32/22 K/BB 45/21 1 SB 0

