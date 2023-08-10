Nolan Jones -- batting .278 with three doubles, two home runs, five walks and seven RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Colorado Rockies versus the Los Angeles Dodgers, with Clayton Kershaw on the mound, on August 10 at 10:10 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his previous game (1-for-4) against the Brewers.

Nolan Jones Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers

Game Day: Thursday, August 10, 2023

Thursday, August 10, 2023 Game Time: 10:10 PM ET

10:10 PM ET Stadium: Dodger Stadium

Dodger Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Dodgers Starter: Clayton Kershaw

Clayton Kershaw TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -120)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -120) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +310)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +310) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +240)

Looking to place a prop bet on Nolan Jones? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Nolan Jones At The Plate

Jones is batting .275 with 11 doubles, 11 home runs and 24 walks.

Jones has reached base via a hit in 34 games this year (of 57 played), and had multiple hits in 14 of those games.

He has homered in 17.5% of his games this season, and 5% of his chances at the plate.

Jones has driven home a run in 17 games this season (29.8%), including more than one RBI in 15.8% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on three occasions..

He has scored in 22 of 57 games this year, and more than once 5 times.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Nolan Jones Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 25 GP 31 .250 AVG .294 .337 OBP .371 .452 SLG .541 7 XBH 15 5 HR 6 11 RBI 18 25/11 K/BB 47/13 5 SB 2

Dodgers Pitching Rankings