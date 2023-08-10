Thursday's contest at Dodger Stadium has the Los Angeles Dodgers (67-46) matching up with the Colorado Rockies (45-69) at 10:10 PM (on August 10). Our computer prediction projects a 5-3 win for the Dodgers, who is a slight favorite based on our model.

The Dodgers will look to Clayton Kershaw (10-4) against the Rockies and Ty Blach (1-1).

Rockies vs. Dodgers Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, August 10, 2023 at 10:10 PM ET

Thursday, August 10, 2023 at 10:10 PM ET Where: Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, California

Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, California How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

Rockies vs. Dodgers Score Prediction

Our pick for this matchup is Dodgers 5, Rockies 3.

Total Prediction for Rockies vs. Dodgers

Total Prediction: Under 8.5 runs

Explore More About This Game

Rockies Performance Insights

The Rockies have played as the underdog in nine of their past 10 games and have gone 4-5 in those contests.

In its last 10 games with an over/under, Colorado and its opponents have combined to eclipse the total five times.

The Rockies' record against the spread is 1-1-0 over their previous 10 matchups (bookmakers set spreads in two of those games).

The Rockies have been underdogs in 99 games this season and have come away with the win 41 times (41.4%) in those contests.

Colorado has yet to play a game this season with longer moneyline odds than +290.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Rockies have a 25.6% chance of walking away with the win.

Averaging 4.3 runs per game (493 total), Colorado is the 23rd-highest scoring team in baseball.

The Rockies have the 29th-ranked ERA (5.50) in the majors this season.

Rockies Schedule