On Thursday, August 10, Freddie Freeman's Los Angeles Dodgers (67-46) host Ryan McMahon's Colorado Rockies (45-69) at Dodger Stadium. The first pitch will be thrown at 10:10 PM ET.

The Rockies are +290 moneyline underdogs for this matchup with the favorite Dodgers (-375). Los Angeles is the run-line favorite (-2.5). The total is 8.5 runs for this matchup (with -110 odds on the over and -110 odds on the under).

Rockies vs. Dodgers Time and TV Channel

Date: Thursday, August 10, 2023

Thursday, August 10, 2023 Time: 10:10 PM ET

10:10 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Los Angeles, California

Los Angeles, California Venue: Dodger Stadium

Dodger Stadium Probable Pitchers: Clayton Kershaw - LAD (10-4, 2.55 ERA) vs Ty Blach - COL (1-1, 4.85 ERA)

Rockies vs. Dodgers Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup posted on multiple sportsbooks.

Rockies vs. Dodgers Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Dodgers have won 55 out of the 92 games, or 59.8%, in which they've been favored.

The Dodgers have not played a game with moneyline odds of -375 or shorter.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 78.9% chance of a victory for Los Angeles.

The Dodgers have a 5-1 record over the six games they were favored on the moneyline in their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 outings -- all had a set run total -- Los Angeles and its opponents combined to hit the over on the total seven times.

The Rockies have been victorious in 41, or 41.4%, of the 99 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

Oddsmakers have given the Rockies the worst odds of winning they have seen this season with a +290 moneyline listed for this contest.

In nine games over the last 10 matchups when set as underdogs by sportsbooks, the Rockies had a record of 4-5.

Colorado and its opponents have combined to hit the over five times in the last 10 games with a total.

Rockies Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL West Rank Win World Series +100000 24th 5th Win NL West +100000 - 5th

