Player prop odds are among the many ways to wager on the Los Angeles Dodgers-Colorado Rockies matchup at Dodger Stadium on Thursday at 10:10 PM ET.

Bet on this matchup or its props with BetMGM!

Rockies vs. Dodgers Game Info

When: Thursday, August 10, 2023 at 10:10 PM ET

Thursday, August 10, 2023 at 10:10 PM ET Where: Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, California

Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, California How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!

Explore More About This Game

Buy officially licensed gear for your favorite teams and players at Fanatics!

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.