The Los Angeles Dodgers (67-46) host the Colorado Rockies (45-69) in NL West play, at 10:10 PM ET on Thursday.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Dodgers will send Clayton Kershaw (10-4) to the mound, while Ty Blach (1-1) will take the ball for the Rockies.

Rockies vs. Dodgers Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Thursday, August 10, 2023

Thursday, August 10, 2023 Time: 10:10 PM ET

10:10 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Los Angeles, California

Los Angeles, California Venue: Dodger Stadium

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Kershaw - LAD (10-4, 2.55 ERA) vs Blach - COL (1-1, 4.85 ERA)

Explore More About This Game

Rockies Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Ty Blach

Blach makes the start for the Rockies, his fourth of the season. He is 1-1 with a 4.85 ERA and 11 strikeouts over 26 2/3 innings pitched.

The left-hander's last time out came on Saturday against the St. Louis Cardinals, when he tossed 4 2/3 innings, surrendering four earned runs while allowing eight hits.

The 32-year-old has an ERA of 4.85, with 3.8 strikeouts per nine innings in 10 games this season. Opposing hitters have a .343 batting average against him.

Blach has pitched five or more innings in a game one time this season heading into this outing.

He has held his opponents without an earned run in four of his 10 outings this season.

Dodgers Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Clayton Kershaw

Kershaw (10-4) will take to the mound for the Dodgers and make his 17th start of the season.

The left-hander last pitched on Wednesday, June 28 against the Colorado Rockies, throwing six innings without allowing a run.

The 35-year-old has an ERA of 2.55, a 4.38 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.049 in 16 games this season.

He has 11 quality starts in 16 chances this season.

In 16 starts this season, Kershaw has lasted five or more innings 13 times, with an average of 5.9 innings per appearance.

In 16 appearances this season, he has finished five without allowing an earned run.

Clayton Kershaw vs. Rockies

The Rockies have scored 493 runs this season, which ranks 23rd in MLB. They are batting .250 for the campaign with 113 home runs, 24th in the league.

The Rockies have gone 1-for-17 in one game against the left-hander this season.

