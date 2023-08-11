On Friday, Harold Castro (.207 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 74 points below season-long percentage) and the Colorado Rockies face the Los Angeles Dodgers, whose starting pitcher will be Lance Lynn. First pitch is at 10:10 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his previous game (1-for-4) against the Brewers.

Harold Castro Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers

Game Day: Friday, August 11, 2023

Game Time: 10:10 PM ET

Stadium: Dodger Stadium

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +300)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +300) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +270)

Harold Castro At The Plate

Castro is batting .265 with 12 doubles, a home run and six walks.

Castro has reached base via a hit in 44 games this year (of 74 played), and had multiple hits in 12 of those games.

He has homered in only one game this year.

Castro has picked up an RBI in 24.3% of his games this year, with two or more RBI in 10.8% of his games. He has also plated three or more runs in one contest.

In 21 games this year (28.4%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Harold Castro Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 38 GP 35 .274 AVG .255 .278 OBP .284 .327 SLG .336 6 XBH 7 0 HR 1 14 RBI 13 31/1 K/BB 24/5 0 SB 0

Dodgers Pitching Rankings