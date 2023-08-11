Jurickson Profar Player Prop Bets: Rockies vs. Dodgers - August 11
Published: Aug. 11, 2023 at 9:29 AM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
After going 1-for-4 in his most recent game, Jurickson Profar and the Colorado Rockies face the Los Angeles Dodgers (who will start Lance Lynn) at 10:10 PM ET on Friday.
In his previous game, he went 1-for-4 against the Dodgers.
Jurickson Profar Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers
- Game Day: Friday, August 11, 2023
- Game Time: 10:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Dodger Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Dodgers Starter: Lance Lynn
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +310)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)
Looking to place a prop bet on Jurickson Profar? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
Jurickson Profar At The Plate
- Profar is hitting .242 with 23 doubles, two triples, eight home runs and 43 walks.
- In 64.6% of his games this season (64 of 99), Profar has picked up at least one hit, and in 25 of those games (25.3%) he recorded multiple hits.
- He has hit a long ball in 7.1% of his games this year, and 1.8% of his trips to the dish.
- Profar has picked up an RBI in 26.3% of his games this season, with more than one RBI in 11.1% of his games. He has also plated three or more runs in two contests.
- He has scored a run in 41 games this year, with multiple runs seven times.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Jurickson Profar Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|49
|GP
|49
|.281
|AVG
|.205
|.364
|OBP
|.284
|.432
|SLG
|.315
|21
|XBH
|12
|3
|HR
|5
|21
|RBI
|18
|32/22
|K/BB
|45/21
|1
|SB
|0
Dodgers Pitching Rankings
- The Dodgers pitching staff ranks 18th in the league with a collective 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Dodgers have the 18th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.38).
- Dodgers pitchers combine to give up 130 total home runs at a clip of 1.1 per game (to rank 11th in baseball).
- Lynn (8-9 with a 6.11 ERA and 157 strikeouts in 132 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Dodgers, his 24th of the season.
- In his last appearance on Sunday, the right-hander went six innings against the San Diego Padres, giving up one earned run while surrendering four hits.
- The 36-year-old ranks 65th in ERA (6.11), 56th in WHIP (1.410), and ninth in K/9 (10.7) among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.