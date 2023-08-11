Friday's contest features the Los Angeles Dodgers (68-46) and the Colorado Rockies (45-70) matching up at Dodger Stadium (on August 11) at 10:10 PM. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 7-5 win for the Dodgers.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Dodgers will send Lance Lynn (8-9) to the mound, while Austin Gomber (9-8) will take the ball for the Rockies.

Rockies vs. Dodgers Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, August 11, 2023 at 10:10 PM ET

Friday, August 11, 2023 at 10:10 PM ET Where: Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, California

Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, California How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

MLB Network

Rockies vs. Dodgers Score Prediction

Our prediction for this matchup is Dodgers 7, Rockies 5.

Total Prediction for Rockies vs. Dodgers

Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs

Read More About This Game

Rockies Performance Insights

The Rockies have played as the underdog in 10 of their past 10 games and have gone 4-6 in those contests.

In its previous 10 matchups with a total posted by oddsmakers, Colorado and its foes are 5-5-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

The Rockies are 2-1-0 against the spread over their past 10 matchups (three of those contests had a spread listed by bookmakers).

The Rockies have been victorious in 41, or 41%, of the 100 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

Colorado has been listed as an underdog of +240 or more on two occasions this season and lost both games.

The Rockies have an implied victory probability of 29.4% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

Colorado scores the 22nd-most runs in baseball (494 total, 4.3 per game).

The Rockies have the 29th-ranked ERA (5.47) in the majors this season.

Rockies Schedule