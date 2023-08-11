How to Watch the Rockies vs. Dodgers Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for August 11
Freddie Freeman and Ryan McMahon are the hottest hitters on the Los Angeles Dodgers and Colorado Rockies, who play on Friday at Dodger Stadium, at 10:10 PM ET.
Sign up for Fubo to watch this matchup and make sure you don't miss any of the action all season long!
Bet with theKing of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Rockies vs. Dodgers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Friday, August 11, 2023
- Time: 10:10 PM ET
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Location: Los Angeles, California
- Venue: Dodger Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Read More About This Game
Rockies Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Rockies' 114 home runs rank 23rd in Major League Baseball.
- Colorado is 19th in MLB with a slugging percentage of .400 this season.
- The Rockies rank 16th in MLB with a .249 team batting average.
- Colorado has scored 494 runs (4.3 per game) this season, which ranks 22nd in MLB.
- The Rockies have an OBP of .310 this season, which ranks 24th in MLB.
- The Rockies rank 26th in strikeouts per game (9.3) among MLB offenses.
- Colorado strikes out just 7.3 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, worst in MLB.
- Colorado has pitched to a 5.47 ERA this season, which ranks 29th in baseball.
- The Rockies have a combined 1.517 WHIP as a pitching staff, second-highest in MLB.
Rockies Probable Starting Pitcher
- The Rockies' Austin Gomber (9-8) will make his 24th start of the season.
- The left-hander did not allow a run in six innings pitched on Sunday in his last outing, a matchup with the St. Louis Cardinals.
- He's going for his fourth quality start in a row.
- Gomber has 10 starts in a row of five innings or more.
- He has three appearances with no earned runs allowed in 23 chances this season.
Rockies Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Rockies Starter
|Opponent Starter
|8/6/2023
|Cardinals
|W 1-0
|Away
|Austin Gomber
|Zack Thompson
|8/7/2023
|Brewers
|L 12-1
|Away
|Peter Lambert
|Freddy Peralta
|8/8/2023
|Brewers
|W 7-3
|Away
|Kyle Freeland
|Wade Miley
|8/9/2023
|Brewers
|L 7-6
|Away
|Chris Flexen
|Adrian Houser
|8/10/2023
|Dodgers
|L 2-1
|Away
|Ty Blach
|Clayton Kershaw
|8/11/2023
|Dodgers
|-
|Away
|Austin Gomber
|Lance Lynn
|8/12/2023
|Dodgers
|-
|Away
|Peter Lambert
|Tony Gonsolin
|8/13/2023
|Dodgers
|-
|Away
|Chris Flexen
|Julio Urías
|8/14/2023
|Diamondbacks
|-
|Home
|Chris Flexen
|Merrill Kelly
|8/15/2023
|Diamondbacks
|-
|Home
|Ty Blach
|-
|8/16/2023
|Diamondbacks
|-
|Home
|Austin Gomber
|Ryne Nelson
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.