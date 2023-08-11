Austin Gomber tries for his 10th win of the campaign when the Colorado Rockies (45-70) visit the Los Angeles Dodgers (68-46) at 10:10 PM ET on Friday.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Dodgers will send Lance Lynn (8-9) to the mound, while Gomber (9-8) will answer the bell for the Rockies.

Bet Now: Get the latest odds for this matchup and pitcher props on BetMGM. New depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Rockies vs. Dodgers Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Friday, August 11, 2023

Friday, August 11, 2023 Time: 10:10 PM ET

10:10 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Los Angeles, California

Los Angeles, California Venue: Dodger Stadium

Dodger Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Lynn - LAD (8-9, 6.11 ERA) vs Gomber - COL (9-8, 5.40 ERA)

Watch live MLB games on all your devices! Sign up now for a free trial to Fubo!

Discover More About This Game

Rockies Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Austin Gomber

The Rockies will send Gomber (9-8) to the mound for his 24th start of the season as he looks for his 10th victory. He is 9-8 with a 5.40 ERA and 79 strikeouts over 120 2/3 innings pitched.

His last appearance came on Sunday against the St. Louis Cardinals, when the left-hander tossed six scoreless innings while giving up six hits.

The 29-year-old has amassed an ERA of 5.40, with 5.9 strikeouts per nine innings in 23 games this season. Opponents are hitting .290 against him.

Gomber is trying to notch his fourth straight quality start in this matchup.

Gomber will aim to pitch five or more innings for his 11th straight start. He's averaging 5.2 frames per outing.

He has held his opponents without an earned run in three of his 23 outings this season.

Try FanDuel Fantasy today with our link and make your perfect team!

Dodgers Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Lance Lynn

Lynn (8-9) will take the mound for the Dodgers, his 24th start of the season.

The right-hander last pitched on Sunday, when he gave up one earned run and allowed four hits in six innings against the San Diego Padres.

The 36-year-old has an ERA of 6.11 and 10.7 strikeouts per nine innings, with a batting average against of .263 in 23 games this season.

He's going for his third straight quality start.

Lynn has two starts in a row of five innings or more.

In 23 appearances this season, he has finished one without allowing an earned run.

Among qualified major league pitchers this season, the 36-year-old's 6.11 ERA ranks 65th, 1.410 WHIP ranks 56th, and 10.7 K/9 ranks ninth.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.