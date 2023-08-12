At the end of the first round of the FedEx St. Jude Championship, Adam Svensson is currently fifth with a score of -4.

Looking to place a bet on Adam Svensson at the FedEx St. Jude Championship this week? Read on for the betting trends you need before you make your picks.

Put together your best lineup of golfers and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Adam Svensson Insights

Svensson has finished below par on 15 occasions, completed his day without a bogey twice and finished 12 rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 17 rounds played.

He has recorded a top-five score twice and a top-10 score three times in his last 17 rounds.

Over his last 17 rounds, Svensson has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round four times, and within five strokes of the top score of the day on 10 occasions.

In his past five appearances, Svensson has one top-five finish and two top-10 finishes.

Svensson has finished with a score better than the tournament average in three of his past five events, including one finish within three shots of the leader.

Svensson has made the cut in five consecutive tournaments.

Sign up for ESPN+ to get access to PGA Tour Live, which broadcasts the main feed, featured holes and marquee groups from over 35 events per year! Plus, get tons of other live sports, original shows and the full "30 for 30" library. Sign up today!

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 29 33 -5 269 1 22 2 4 $3.8M

Sign up today for BetMGM and get our new player bonus offer! Once you've signed up, check out the latest PGA odds and place your bets with BetMGM.

FedEx St. Jude Championship Insights and Stats

Svensson finished fifth on the leaderboard in his previous appearance at this event, in 2023.

At 7,243 yards, TPC Southwind is set up as a par-70 for this event. In the past year, tournaments on the Tour have been played on courses with a shorter average distance of 7,015 yards.

The average course Svensson has played in the past year (7,291 yards) is 48 yards longer than the course he'll be playing this week (7,243).

Svensson's Last Time Out

Svensson was in the 43rd percentile on par 3s at the Wyndham Championship, with an average of par on the 16 par-3 holes.

He finished in the 97th percentile on par 4s at the Wyndham Championship, averaging 3.81 strokes on those 48 holes.

Svensson was better than just 30% of the competitors at the Wyndham Championship on the tournament's eight par-5 holes, averaging 4.63 strokes per hole compared to the field average, which was 4.46.

Svensson recorded a birdie or better on four of 16 par-3s at the Wyndham Championship (the tournament average was 1.8).

On the 16 par-3s at the Wyndham Championship, Svensson carded four bogeys or worse (more than the field average of 1.9).

Svensson's 12 birdies or better on par-4s at the Wyndham Championship were more than the field average of 6.1.

At that last outing, Svensson's par-4 performance (on 48 holes) included a bogey or worse three times (better than the field's average, 6.5).

Svensson finished the Wyndham Championship bettering the field's average of birdies or better on par-5s (3.4) with four on the eight par-5 holes.

On the eight par-5s at the Wyndham Championship, Svensson recorded more bogeys or worse (one) than the tournament average (0.5).

FedEx St. Jude Championship Time and Date Info

Date: August 10-12, 2023

August 10-12, 2023 Course: TPC Southwind

TPC Southwind Location: Memphis, Tennessee

Memphis, Tennessee Par: 70 / 7,243 yards

70 / 7,243 yards Svensson Odds to Win: +6600 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

Watch live golf without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

All statistics in this article reflect Svensson's performance prior to the 2023 FedEx St. Jude Championship.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit offer pages for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please play responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.