Kyle Tucker and the Houston Astros will take on Shohei Ohtani and the Los Angeles Angels at Minute Maid Park in the second of a three-game series, Saturday at 7:15 PM ET.

Astros vs. Angels Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Saturday, August 12, 2023

Saturday, August 12, 2023 Time: 7:15 PM ET

7:15 PM ET TV Channel: FOX

FOX Location: Houston, Texas

Houston, Texas Venue: Minute Maid Park

Astros Batting & Pitching Performance

The Astros are ninth in MLB action with 152 home runs. They average 1.3 per game.

Houston is 11th in baseball, slugging .417.

The Astros have the 15th-ranked batting average in the league (.251).

Houston has the No. 9 offense in MLB play, scoring 4.9 runs per game (568 total runs).

The Astros rank 13th in baseball with a .323 on-base percentage.

Astros hitters strike out 7.9 times per game, the fifth-fewest strikeouts in baseball.

Houston's pitching staff ranks seventh in MLB with a collective 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings.

Houston's 3.79 team ERA ranks third among all MLB pitching staffs.

Pitchers for the Astros combine for the 12th-ranked WHIP in baseball (1.272).

Angels Batting & Pitching Performance

The Angels have hit 175 homers this season, which ranks third in the league.

Fueled by 382 extra-base hits, Los Angeles ranks fifth in MLB with a .442 slugging percentage this season.

The Angels' .253 batting average ranks 11th in the league this season.

Los Angeles has scored the seventh-most runs in baseball this season with 570.

The Angels have an on-base percentage of .328 this season, which ranks seventh in the league.

The Angels rank just 26th in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 9.3 whiffs per contest.

Los Angeles has a 9.2 K/9 rate this season as a pitching staff, seventh-best in baseball.

Los Angeles pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.52 ERA this year, which ranks 21st in MLB.

The Angels have a combined WHIP of 1.376 as a pitching staff, which ranks 22nd in MLB.

Astros Probable Starting Pitcher

J.P. France (8-3) gets the starting nod for the Astros in his 16th start of the season. He's put together a 2.75 ERA in 95 2/3 innings pitched, with 68 strikeouts.

The right-hander last appeared in relief on Sunday, when he threw 3 1/3 innings against the New York Yankees, allowing no earned runs while giving up three hits.

France is looking to pick up his 11th quality start of the year.

France heads into the matchup with 13 outings of five or more innings pitched this season.

He has held his opponents without an earned run in four of his 16 outings this season.

Angels Probable Starting Pitcher

The Angels will send Tyler Anderson (5-3) to the mound for his 20th start this season.

The left-hander's last start was on Sunday, when he tossed five innings while giving up two earned runs on two hits in a matchup with the Seattle Mariners.

In 19 starts this season, he's earned six quality starts.

Anderson has three starts in a row of five innings or more.

He has two appearances with no earned runs allowed in 20 chances this season.

Astros Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Astros Starter Opponent Starter 8/6/2023 Yankees W 9-7 Away Jose Urquidy Carlos Rodón 8/8/2023 Orioles W 7-6 Away Framber Valdez Grayson Rodriguez 8/9/2023 Orioles W 8-2 Away Cristian Javier Jack Flaherty 8/10/2023 Orioles L 5-4 Away Hunter Brown Dean Kremer 8/11/2023 Angels W 11-3 Home Justin Verlander Reid Detmers 8/12/2023 Angels - Home J.P. France Tyler Anderson 8/13/2023 Angels - Home Jose Urquidy Chase Silseth 8/14/2023 Marlins - Away Framber Valdez Braxton Garrett 8/15/2023 Marlins - Away Cristian Javier Johnny Cueto 8/16/2023 Marlins - Away Hunter Brown Jesús Luzardo 8/18/2023 Mariners - Home Justin Verlander Bryce Miller

Angels Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Angels Starter Opponent Starter 8/6/2023 Mariners L 3-2 Home Chase Silseth Bryce Miller 8/7/2023 Giants L 8-3 Home Patrick Sandoval Logan Webb 8/8/2023 Giants W 7-5 Home Lucas Giolito Scott Alexander 8/9/2023 Giants W 4-1 Home - Ryan Walker 8/11/2023 Astros L 11-3 Away Reid Detmers Justin Verlander 8/12/2023 Astros - Away Tyler Anderson J.P. France 8/13/2023 Astros - Away Chase Silseth Jose Urquidy 8/14/2023 Rangers - Away Patrick Sandoval Max Scherzer 8/15/2023 Rangers - Away Lucas Giolito Jordan Montgomery 8/16/2023 Rangers - Away Shohei Ohtani Jon Gray 8/18/2023 Rays - Home Reid Detmers -

