Brendan Rodgers Player Prop Bets: Rockies vs. Dodgers - August 12
Published: Aug. 12, 2023 at 9:29 AM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
The Colorado Rockies and Brendan Rodgers, who went 1-for-4 last time out, battle Tony Gonsolin and the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium, Saturday at 9:10 PM ET.
Brendan Rodgers Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers
- Game Day: Saturday, August 12, 2023
- Game Time: 9:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Dodger Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Dodgers Starter: Tony Gonsolin
- TV Channel: SportsNet LA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)
Brendan Rodgers At The Plate
- Rodgers is batting .214 with a walk.
- Rodgers has had a base hit in five of seven games this season, and multiple hits once.
- In seven games played this year, he has not hit a long ball.
- Rodgers has picked up an RBI twice this year, but just one in each of those games.
- He has not scored a run this season.
Brendan Rodgers Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|3
|GP
|4
|.154
|AVG
|.267
|.154
|OBP
|.313
|.154
|SLG
|.267
|0
|XBH
|0
|0
|HR
|0
|1
|RBI
|1
|6/0
|K/BB
|3/1
|0
|SB
|0
Dodgers Pitching Rankings
- The 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Dodgers pitching staff ranks 17th in MLB.
- The Dodgers have a 4.34 team ERA that ranks 18th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Dodgers pitchers combine to allow 130 home runs (1.1 per game), the 10th-fewest in baseball.
- Gonsolin (7-4 with a 4.42 ERA and 74 strikeouts in 93 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Dodgers, his 19th of the season.
- In his most recent time out on Monday against the San Diego Padres, the righty threw six innings, allowing six earned runs while surrendering nine hits.
- The 29-year-old has amassed an ERA of 4.42, with 7.1 strikeouts per nine innings, in 18 games this season. Opponents have a .219 batting average against him.
