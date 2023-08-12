In the semifinals of the National Bank Open on Saturday, Iga Swiatek (ranked No. 1) takes on Jessica Pegula (No. 3).

In the Semifinal, Swiatek is the favorite against Pegula, with -350 odds against the underdog's +250.

Iga Swiatek vs. Jessica Pegula Match Information

Tournament: The National Bank Open

The National Bank Open Round: Semifinals

Semifinals Date: Saturday, August 12

Saturday, August 12 Venue: Stade Iga

Stade Iga Location: Montréal, Quebec

Montréal, Quebec Court Surface: Hard

Iga Swiatek vs. Jessica Pegula Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Iga Swiatek has a 77.8% chance to win.

Iga Swiatek Jessica Pegula -350 Odds to Win Match +250 -145 Odds to Win Tournament +500 77.8% Implied Prob. to Win Match 28.6% 59.2% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 16.7% 58.9 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 41.1

Iga Swiatek vs. Jessica Pegula Trends and Insights

In the quarterfinals on Friday, Swiatek took down No. 48-ranked Danielle Collins, 6-3, 4-6, 6-2.

Pegula took home the win 6-2, 5-7, 7-5 versus Cori Gauff in the quarterfinals on Friday.

Through 77 matches over the past 12 months (across all court surfaces), Swiatek has played 18.5 games per match and won 64.3% of them.

Swiatek has played 18.5 games per match in her 47 matches on hard courts over the past year.

Pegula has averaged 21.4 games per match in her 65 matches played in the past 12 months across all court types, while winning 57.1% of the games.

On hard courts, Pegula has played 45 matches and averaged 21.4 games per match and 9.3 games per set.

In six head-to-head matches dating back to 2015, Swiatek holds a 5-1 record versus Pegula. Their last match, at the Qatar TotalEnergies Open on February 18, 2023, was won by Swiatek 6-3, 6-0.

In 14 total sets against each other, Swiatek has taken 11, while Pegula has secured three.

Swiatek and Pegula have matched up in 129 total games, with Swiatek taking 78 and Pegula capturing 51.

In six head-to-head matches, Swiatek and Pegula are averaging 21.5 games and 2.3 sets per match.

