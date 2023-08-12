Saturday's contest that pits the Los Angeles Dodgers (69-46) versus the Colorado Rockies (45-71) at Dodger Stadium has a projected final score of 6-4 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of the Dodgers, who is slightly favored in this matchup according to our model. First pitch is at 9:10 PM on August 12.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Dodgers will send Tony Gonsolin (7-4) to the mound, while Peter Lambert (2-3) will answer the bell for the Rockies.

Rockies vs. Dodgers Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, August 12, 2023 at 9:10 PM ET

Rockies vs. Dodgers Score Prediction

Our pick for this game is Dodgers 6, Rockies 4.

Total Prediction for Rockies vs. Dodgers

Total Prediction: Over 9.5 runs

Rockies Performance Insights

The Rockies have played as the underdog in 10 of their past 10 games and have gone 3-7 in those contests.

In its previous 10 games with a total, Colorado and its opponents have combined to exceed the over/under on five occasions.

The Rockies' record against the spread is 1-2-0 over their previous 10 matchups (bookmakers set spreads in three of those games).

The Rockies have been victorious in 41, or 40.6%, of the 101 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

Colorado has been listed as an underdog of +240 or more on two occasions this season and lost both games.

The Rockies have an implied victory probability of 29.4% according to the moneyline set by oddsmakers for this matchup.

Colorado scores the 23rd-most runs in baseball (495 total, 4.3 per game).

Rockies pitchers have a combined ERA of 5.47 ERA this year, which ranks 29th in MLB.

