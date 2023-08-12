You can find player prop bet odds for Freddie Freeman, Ryan McMahon and other players on the Los Angeles Dodgers and Colorado Rockies prior to their matchup at 9:10 PM ET on Saturday at Dodger Stadium.

Rockies vs. Dodgers Game Info

When: Saturday, August 12, 2023 at 9:10 PM ET

Saturday, August 12, 2023 at 9:10 PM ET Where: Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, California

Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, California How to Watch on TV: SportsNet LA

MLB Props Today: Colorado Rockies

Ryan McMahon Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -179)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -179) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +215)

McMahon Stats

McMahon has collected 103 hits with 24 doubles, three triples, 19 home runs and 53 walks. He has driven in 59 runs with five stolen bases.

He has a slash line of .250/.335/.461 so far this season.

McMahon Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Dodgers Aug. 11 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 at Dodgers Aug. 10 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Brewers Aug. 9 0-for-3 1 0 0 0 0 at Brewers Aug. 8 0-for-4 0 0 1 0 0 at Brewers Aug. 7 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0

Jurickson Profar Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -200)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -200) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +275)

Profar Stats

Jurickson Profar has 95 hits with 23 doubles, two triples, eight home runs, 43 walks and 39 RBI. He's also stolen one base.

He has a .240/.321/.369 slash line so far this year.

Profar Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Dodgers Aug. 11 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Dodgers Aug. 10 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 at Brewers Aug. 9 2-for-5 2 1 2 5 0 at Brewers Aug. 8 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 at Brewers Aug. 7 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0

MLB Props Today: Los Angeles Dodgers

Tony Gonsolin Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 5.5 (Over Odds: -110)

Gonsolin Stats

The Dodgers will send Tony Gonsolin (7-4) to the mound for his 19th start this season.

He has earned a quality start three times in 18 starts this season.

Gonsolin has pitched five or more innings in six straight games and will look to extend that streak.

He has five appearances with no earned runs allowed in 18 chances this season.

Gonsolin Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB at Padres Aug. 7 6.0 9 6 6 3 1 vs. Athletics Aug. 2 5.0 5 1 1 3 2 vs. Blue Jays Jul. 26 5.0 7 5 5 5 3 at Rangers Jul. 21 5.0 2 4 4 6 3 at Mets Jul. 15 5.0 2 1 1 3 1

Freddie Freeman Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +155)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +155) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -149)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -149) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140)

Freeman Stats

Freeman has 159 hits with 43 doubles, two triples, 23 home runs, 54 walks and 83 RBI. He's also stolen 16 bases.

He has a slash line of .346/.422/.599 on the year.

Freeman hopes to build on a seven-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last 10 outings he is hitting .450 with seven doubles, two home runs, three walks and nine RBI.

Freeman Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Rockies Aug. 11 1-for-4 0 0 2 1 0 vs. Rockies Aug. 10 1-for-2 0 0 0 2 0 at Diamondbacks Aug. 9 2-for-4 1 0 0 3 0 at Diamondbacks Aug. 8 3-for-5 1 0 1 4 0 at Padres Aug. 7 2-for-4 2 0 0 2 0

Mookie Betts Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +185)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +185) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -159)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -159) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +300)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +300) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)

Betts Stats

Mookie Betts has recorded 123 hits with 31 doubles, a triple, 31 home runs and 69 walks. He has driven in 78 runs with eight stolen bases.

He has a slash line of .286/.388/.579 on the season.

Betts has picked up at least one hit in two straight games. During his last five outings he is batting .316 with two doubles, a home run, three walks and seven RBI.

Betts Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Rockies Aug. 11 2-for-3 1 0 1 3 0 vs. Rockies Aug. 10 1-for-3 0 0 0 1 0 at Diamondbacks Aug. 9 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Diamondbacks Aug. 8 2-for-4 1 0 2 3 0 at Padres Aug. 7 1-for-5 1 1 4 4 0

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.