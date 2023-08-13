Alan Trejo -- with a slugging percentage of .238 in his past 10 games (including no homers) -- will be in action for the Colorado Rockies against the Los Angeles Dodgers, with Julio Urias on the mound, on August 13 at 4:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-1) against the Dodgers.

Alan Trejo Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers

  • Game Day: Sunday, August 13, 2023
  • Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Dodger Stadium
  • Dodgers Starter: Julio Urías
  • TV Channel: SportsNet LA
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +200)

Alan Trejo At The Plate

  • Trejo is batting .247 with 11 doubles, a home run and nine walks.
  • Trejo has picked up a hit in 49.1% of his 55 games this year, with more than one hit in 12.7% of them.
  • He has hit a home run in only one game this season.
  • Trejo has driven in a run in 14 games this season (25.5%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
  • In 20.0% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had four games with multiple runs (7.3%).

Alan Trejo Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
27 GP 28
.224 AVG .264
.243 OBP .319
.328 SLG .345
5 XBH 7
1 HR 0
11 RBI 6
14/2 K/BB 25/7
1 SB 3

Dodgers Pitching Rankings

  • The 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Dodgers pitching staff ranks 15th in the league.
  • The Dodgers have a 4.31 team ERA that ranks 17th across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Dodgers pitchers combine to surrender the 10th-fewest home runs in baseball (131 total, 1.1 per game).
  • Urias (9-6 with a 4.39 ERA and 87 strikeouts in 92 1/3 innings pitched) aims for his 10th win when he makes the start for the Dodgers, his 18th of the season.
  • The lefty last appeared on Wednesday against the Arizona Diamondbacks, when he tossed six scoreless innings while giving up four hits.
  • The 27-year-old has put together a 4.39 ERA and 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings in 17 games this season, while giving up a batting average of .247 to opposing hitters.
