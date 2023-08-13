Elehuris Montero -- hitting .158 with two doubles, a home run, two walks and four RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Colorado Rockies against the Los Angeles Dodgers, with Julio Urias on the mound, on August 13 at 4:10 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Dodgers.

Elehuris Montero Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers

  • Game Day: Sunday, August 13, 2023
  • Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Dodger Stadium
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Dodgers Starter: Julio Urías
  • TV Channel: SportsNet LA
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +200)

Elehuris Montero At The Plate

  • Montero has seven doubles, a triple, four home runs and five walks while hitting .196.
  • Montero has gotten a hit in 20 of 46 games this year (43.5%), with at least two hits on eight occasions (17.4%).
  • He has homered in 8.7% of his games in 2023, and 2.5% of his trips to the dish.
  • In 32.6% of his games this year, Montero has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 8.7%.
  • In 13 games this season (28.3%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Elehuris Montero Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
19 GP 26
.270 AVG .144
.304 OBP .163
.349 SLG .322
5 XBH 7
0 HR 4
8 RBI 11
22/4 K/BB 45/1
0 SB 0

Dodgers Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Dodgers has a collective 8.7 K/9, which ranks 15th in the league.
  • The Dodgers have the 17th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.31).
  • Dodgers pitchers combine to allow 131 home runs (1.1 per game), the 10th-fewest in the league.
  • Urias aims for his 10th win when he gets the start for the Dodgers, his 18th of the season. He is 9-6 with a 4.39 ERA and 87 strikeouts in 92 1/3 innings pitched.
  • In his most recent appearance on Wednesday, the left-hander tossed six scoreless innings against the Arizona Diamondbacks while surrendering four hits.
  • The 27-year-old has an ERA of 4.39, with 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings, in 17 games this season. Opposing hitters have a .247 batting average against him.
