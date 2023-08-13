On Sunday, August 13 at 4:10 PM ET, the Los Angeles Dodgers (70-46) host the Colorado Rockies (45-72) at Dodger Stadium. Julio Urias will get the call for the Dodgers, while Kyle Freeland will take the mound for the Rockies.

Oddsmakers list the Dodgers as -350 favorites on the moneyline, while giving the underdog Rockies +260 moneyline odds to win. Los Angeles is the run-line favorite (-2.5). The game's over/under has been set at 8.5 runs.

Rockies vs. Dodgers Time and TV Channel

Date: Sunday, August 13, 2023

Sunday, August 13, 2023 Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET TV: SportsNet LA

SportsNet LA Location: Los Angeles, California

Los Angeles, California Venue: Dodger Stadium

Dodger Stadium Probable Pitchers: Urias - LAD (9-6, 4.39 ERA) vs Freeland - COL (4-12, 4.84 ERA)

Rockies vs. Dodgers Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup available at multiple sportsbooks.

Rockies vs. Dodgers Betting Trends and Insights

The Dodgers have entered the game as favorites 95 times this season and won 58, or 61.1%, of those games.

The Dodgers have played as moneyline favorites of -350 or shorter in just one game this season, which they won.

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Los Angeles has a 77.8% chance to win.

The Dodgers played six of their last 10 games as a moneyline favorite, and won all of them.

In its last 10 matchups (all 10 of them had set totals), Los Angeles and its opponents combined to go over the run total five times.

The Rockies have won in 41, or 40.2%, of the 102 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

The Rockies have played as an underdog of +260 or more just one time this year and came away with a loss in that game.

In 10 games as underdogs over the last 10 matchups, the Rockies have a record of 3-7.

When it comes to hitting the over, Colorado and its opponents are 4-6-0 in the last 10 games with a total.

Rockies vs. Dodgers Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Ezequiel Tovar 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+150) 0.5 (+575) 0.5 (+250) Brendan Rodgers 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+155) 0.5 (+575) 0.5 (+230) Jurickson Profar 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+150) 0.5 (+650) 0.5 (+300) Nolan Jones 0.5 (-125) 0.5 (-125) 0.5 (+525) 0.5 (+250) Elehuris Montero 0.5 (-133) 0.5 (-133) 0.5 (+475) 0.5 (+240)

Rockies Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL West Rank Win World Series +100000 24th 5th Win NL West +100000 - 5th

