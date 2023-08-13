Top Player Prop Bets for Rockies vs. Dodgers on August 13, 2023
Player prop betting options for Freddie Freeman, Ryan McMahon and others are available in the Los Angeles Dodgers-Colorado Rockies matchup at Dodger Stadium on Sunday, starting at 4:10 PM ET.
Rockies vs. Dodgers Game Info
- When: Sunday, August 13, 2023 at 4:10 PM ET
- Where: Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, California
- How to Watch on TV: SportsNet LA
MLB Props Today: Colorado Rockies
Ryan McMahon Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -154)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +180)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +260)
McMahon Stats
- McMahon has collected 104 hits with 25 doubles, three triples, 19 home runs and 53 walks. He has driven in 59 runs with five stolen bases.
- He's slashing .250/.335/.462 on the year.
McMahon Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Dodgers
|Aug. 12
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|at Dodgers
|Aug. 11
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Dodgers
|Aug. 10
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Brewers
|Aug. 9
|0-for-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Brewers
|Aug. 8
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
Jurickson Profar Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -227)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +290)
Profar Stats
- Jurickson Profar has 95 hits with 23 doubles, two triples, eight home runs, 43 walks and 39 RBI. He's also stolen one base.
- He has a slash line of .240/.321/.369 so far this season.
Profar Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Dodgers
|Aug. 11
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Dodgers
|Aug. 10
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Brewers
|Aug. 9
|2-for-5
|2
|1
|2
|5
|0
|at Brewers
|Aug. 8
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Brewers
|Aug. 7
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
MLB Props Today: Los Angeles Dodgers
Julio Urías Props
- Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 5.5 (Over Odds: -115)
Urías Stats
- Julio Urias (9-6) will take the mound for the Dodgers, his 18th start of the season.
- In 17 starts this season, he's earned a quality start in nine of them.
- Urias has six starts in a row of five innings or more.
- If he manages to end his start without allowing an earned run, he'd extend his streak of appearances with no earned runs to three.
Urías Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|K
|BB
|at Diamondbacks
|Aug. 8
|6.0
|4
|0
|0
|5
|1
|vs. Athletics
|Aug. 3
|5.0
|3
|0
|0
|5
|1
|vs. Blue Jays
|Jul. 25
|6.0
|8
|3
|3
|5
|2
|at Orioles
|Jul. 19
|5.0
|8
|8
|8
|2
|2
|at Mets
|Jul. 14
|6.0
|1
|0
|0
|7
|1
Freddie Freeman Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +180)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -130)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +350)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145)
Freeman Stats
- Freeman has collected 159 hits with 43 doubles, two triples, 23 home runs and 54 walks. He has driven in 83 runs with 16 stolen bases.
- He's slashed .344/.421/.595 so far this season.
Freeman Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Rockies
|Aug. 12
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Rockies
|Aug. 11
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|2
|1
|0
|vs. Rockies
|Aug. 10
|1-for-2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|at Diamondbacks
|Aug. 9
|2-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|3
|0
|at Diamondbacks
|Aug. 8
|3-for-5
|1
|0
|1
|4
|0
Mookie Betts Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +160)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -204)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +195)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)
Betts Stats
- Mookie Betts has 123 hits with 31 doubles, a triple, 31 home runs, 69 walks and 78 RBI. He's also stolen eight bases.
- He's slashed .286/.388/.579 on the year.
- Betts heads into this matchup looking to extend his two-game hit streak. In his last five games he is batting .316 with two doubles, a home run, three walks and seven RBI.
Betts Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Rockies
|Aug. 11
|2-for-3
|1
|0
|1
|3
|0
|vs. Rockies
|Aug. 10
|1-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Diamondbacks
|Aug. 9
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Diamondbacks
|Aug. 8
|2-for-4
|1
|0
|2
|3
|0
|at Padres
|Aug. 7
|1-for-5
|1
|1
|4
|4
|0
