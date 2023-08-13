Julio Urias' Los Angeles Dodgers (70-46) take on the Colorado Rockies (45-72) on Sunday at Dodger Stadium, as he tries to earn his 10th victory of the season. It begins at 4:10 PM ET.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Dodgers will send Urias (9-6) to the mound, while Kyle Freeland (4-12) will answer the bell for the Rockies.

Rockies vs. Dodgers Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Sunday, August 13, 2023

Sunday, August 13, 2023 Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET TV: SportsNet LA

SportsNet LA Location: Los Angeles, California

Los Angeles, California Venue: Dodger Stadium

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Urias - LAD (9-6, 4.39 ERA) vs Freeland - COL (4-12, 4.84 ERA)

Read More About This Game

Rockies Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Kyle Freeland

The Rockies are sending Freeland (4-12) out for his 23rd start of the season. He is 4-12 with a 4.84 ERA and 76 strikeouts through 119 2/3 innings pitched.

His last appearance was on Wednesday against the Milwaukee Brewers, when the lefty tossed six innings, surrendering three earned runs while allowing eight hits.

In 22 games this season, the 30-year-old has put up a 4.84 ERA and 5.7 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .293 to opposing batters.

Freeland heads into the matchup with nine quality starts under his belt this year.

Freeland is trying for his third straight appearance lasting five or more innings. He averages 5.4 innings per start.

He has held his opponents without an earned run in four of his 22 appearances this season.

Kyle Freeland vs. Dodgers

He will face a Dodgers offense that ranks third in the league with 656 total runs scored while batting .252 as a squad. His opponent has a collective .457 slugging percentage (third in MLB play) and has hit a total of 185 home runs (second in the league).

Freeland has thrown five innings, giving up six earned runs on four hits while striking out seven against the Dodgers this season.

Dodgers Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Julio Urías

The Dodgers will send Urias (9-6) to the mound for his 18th start this season.

The left-hander allowed four hits in six scoreless innings pitched against the Arizona Diamondbacks on Wednesday.

The 27-year-old has pitched in 17 games this season with an ERA of 4.39, a 4.14 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.159.

He has nine quality starts in 17 chances this season.

Urias has six starts in a row of five innings or more.

He is looking for his third appearance in a row with no earned runs allowed.

Julio Urías vs. Rockies

The Rockies rank 23rd in MLB with 496 runs scored this season. They have a .247 batting average this campaign with 115 home runs (23rd in the league).

The Rockies have gone 5-for-22 with two doubles in one game against the left-hander this season.

