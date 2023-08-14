Elias Diaz -- with an on-base percentage of .200 in his past 10 games, 121 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Colorado Rockies against the Arizona Diamondbacks, with Merrill Kelly on the hill, on August 14 at 8:40 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his last game (1-for-4) against the Dodgers.

Elias Díaz Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks

Game Day: Monday, August 14, 2023

Game Time: 8:40 PM ET

Stadium: Coors Field

Diamondbacks Starter: Merrill Kelly

TV Channel: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Explore More About This Game

Elias Díaz At The Plate

Diaz is batting .266 with 19 doubles, a triple, 11 home runs and 29 walks.

Diaz has picked up a hit in 65 of 103 games this year, with multiple hits 26 times.

He has hit a long ball in 11 games this season (10.7%), leaving the park in 2.8% of his chances at the plate.

In 31 games this year (30.1%), Diaz has picked up an RBI, and in 15 of those games (14.6%) he had more than one. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in four contests.

He has scored in 30 games this year, with multiple runs four times.

Elias Díaz Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 48 GP 54 .301 AVG .236 .348 OBP .297 .506 SLG .338 20 XBH 11 7 HR 4 30 RBI 21 34/14 K/BB 52/15 1 SB 0

Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings