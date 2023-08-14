Harold Castro Player Prop Bets: Rockies vs. Diamondbacks - August 14
Published: Aug. 14, 2023 at 2:35 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
After going 0-for-3 in his most recent game, Harold Castro and the Colorado Rockies face the Arizona Diamondbacks (who will hand the ball to Merrill Kelly) at 8:40 PM ET on Monday.
In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Dodgers.
Harold Castro Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks
- Game Day: Monday, August 14, 2023
- Game Time: 8:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Coors Field
- Diamondbacks Starter: Merrill Kelly
- TV Channel: Fox Sports 1
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)
Harold Castro At The Plate
- Castro is hitting .263 with 12 doubles, a home run and six walks.
- Castro has gotten a hit in 45 of 76 games this season (59.2%), including 12 multi-hit games (15.8%).
- He has hit a home run in one of 76 games, and in 0.4% of his plate appearances.
- In 18 games this year (23.7%), Castro has picked up an RBI, and in eight of those games (10.5%) he had two or more. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- In 21 games this year (27.6%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.
Harold Castro Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|38
|GP
|37
|.274
|AVG
|.252
|.278
|OBP
|.281
|.327
|SLG
|.330
|6
|XBH
|7
|0
|HR
|1
|14
|RBI
|13
|31/1
|K/BB
|26/5
|0
|SB
|0
Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings
- The 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Diamondbacks pitching staff ranks 22nd in MLB.
- The Diamondbacks' 4.66 team ERA ranks 25th among all league pitching staffs.
- The Diamondbacks rank 19th in baseball in home runs surrendered (145 total, 1.2 per game).
- Kelly (9-5) is looking for his 10th win when he takes the mound for the Diamondbacks in his 21st start of the season. He's put together a 3.20 ERA in 118 2/3 innings pitched, with 120 strikeouts.
- His last time out came on Thursday against the Los Angeles Dodgers, when the right-hander tossed six scoreless innings while allowing six hits.
- The 34-year-old's 3.20 ERA ranks ninth, 1.169 WHIP ranks 22nd, and 9.2 K/9 ranks 23rd among qualifying pitchers this season.
