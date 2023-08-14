Mike Toglia Player Prop Bets: Rockies vs. Diamondbacks - August 14
Published: Aug. 14, 2023 at 2:33 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
After going 0-for-3 in his last game, Mike Toglia and the Colorado Rockies take on the Arizona Diamondbacks (who will start Merrill Kelly) at 8:40 PM ET on Monday.
In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Dodgers.
Mike Toglia Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks
- Game Day: Monday, August 14, 2023
- Game Time: 8:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Coors Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Diamondbacks Starter: Merrill Kelly
- TV Channel: Fox Sports 1
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)
Looking to place a prop bet on Mike Toglia? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
|Rockies Injury Report
|Rockies vs Diamondbacks Betting Trends & Stats
|Rockies vs Diamondbacks Player Props
|Rockies vs Diamondbacks Pitching Matchup
|Rockies vs Diamondbacks Prediction
Mike Toglia At The Plate
- Toglia is batting .160 with two doubles, two home runs and six walks.
- Toglia has gotten a hit in 14 of 30 games this year (46.7%), with multiple hits twice.
- In 30 games played this season, he has gone deep in two of them.
- Toglia has had an RBI in six games this year.
- He has scored at least once 11 times this year (36.7%), including one multi-run game.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Mike Toglia Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|14
|GP
|16
|.200
|AVG
|.127
|.265
|OBP
|.172
|.267
|SLG
|.218
|1
|XBH
|3
|1
|HR
|1
|3
|RBI
|3
|16/4
|K/BB
|20/2
|0
|SB
|0
Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings
- The 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Diamondbacks pitching staff ranks 22nd in the league.
- The Diamondbacks have the 25th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.66).
- The Diamondbacks rank 19th in baseball in home runs given up (145 total, 1.2 per game).
- Kelly (9-5 with a 3.20 ERA and 120 strikeouts in 118 2/3 innings pitched) aims for his 10th win when he makes the start for the Diamondbacks, his 21st of the season.
- In his last outing on Thursday against the Los Angeles Dodgers, the righty threw six scoreless innings while surrendering six hits.
- The 34-year-old's 3.20 ERA ranks ninth, 1.169 WHIP ranks 22nd, and 9.2 K/9 ranks 23rd among qualifying pitchers this season.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.