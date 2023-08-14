After going 0-for-3 in his last game, Mike Toglia and the Colorado Rockies take on the Arizona Diamondbacks (who will start Merrill Kelly) at 8:40 PM ET on Monday.

In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Dodgers.

Mike Toglia Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks

  • Game Day: Monday, August 14, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Coors Field
  • Diamondbacks Starter: Merrill Kelly
  • TV Channel: Fox Sports 1
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Mike Toglia At The Plate

  • Toglia is batting .160 with two doubles, two home runs and six walks.
  • Toglia has gotten a hit in 14 of 30 games this year (46.7%), with multiple hits twice.
  • In 30 games played this season, he has gone deep in two of them.
  • Toglia has had an RBI in six games this year.
  • He has scored at least once 11 times this year (36.7%), including one multi-run game.

Mike Toglia Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
14 GP 16
.200 AVG .127
.265 OBP .172
.267 SLG .218
1 XBH 3
1 HR 1
3 RBI 3
16/4 K/BB 20/2
0 SB 0

Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings

  • The 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Diamondbacks pitching staff ranks 22nd in the league.
  • The Diamondbacks have the 25th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.66).
  • The Diamondbacks rank 19th in baseball in home runs given up (145 total, 1.2 per game).
  • Kelly (9-5 with a 3.20 ERA and 120 strikeouts in 118 2/3 innings pitched) aims for his 10th win when he makes the start for the Diamondbacks, his 21st of the season.
  • In his last outing on Thursday against the Los Angeles Dodgers, the righty threw six scoreless innings while surrendering six hits.
  • The 34-year-old's 3.20 ERA ranks ninth, 1.169 WHIP ranks 22nd, and 9.2 K/9 ranks 23rd among qualifying pitchers this season.
